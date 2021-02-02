Eric Dalius highlights how to ensure good health when staying in home quarantine during Covid19

Stress is terrible because it is a silent killer. The increased stress that everyone is facing during the Covid19 pandemic needs proper tackling to maintain good health. Various restrictive measures like physical distancing, spending more time at home and venturing out only when there is a dire necessity have disrupted regular living and increases stress. The home’s overall environment seems quite stressful as we try to maintain good hygiene by washing our hands with soap water frequently and trying not to touch our face as much as possible.

Added to it is the heavy flow of misinformation, making people feel scared and adversely affecting their health. For maintaining overall health, it is critical to keep stress under control, explains Eric Dalius. Feeling overwhelmed by the circumstances isquite natural, butyou must know how to cope with it.

Focus on stress reduction

It is indeed hard to adjust to the new routine of staying at home for a prolonged period. However, you must accept it as the new normal and try your best to accept it and move forward. Instead of cribbing about what you are missing, especially the freedom you enjoyed earlier, be pragmatic and try to find ways to deal with the situation with positivity. Accepting change is never easy, but now you must come to terms with the new living guidelines to avoid any stress build up, believes Eric J Dalius. Try to identify the elements that cause stress and keep away from them. Keeping away from information overload will reduce stress and anxiety.

Deal with information overload

During the difficult times of Covid19, pandemic information and the news flowing from numerous electronic channels and media have multiplied many more times. Blogs, 24-hour news channels, viral videos, and social networks are churning loads of information that keeps bombarding us. As we are curious to gather more information about the mysterious novel coronavirus, which should guard against Covid19, we are falling victims to information overload. The biggest danger is that most news and information are fake or manufactured and often conflicting, leaving us confused. The inability to differentiate between real and fake news creates tremendous mental stress. It leaves us in a state of stupor, as we cannot arrive at the right conclusions or make the right decisions.

To avoid the ill-effects of information overload, restrict your access to information consuming information and news only from authentic sources like government sources and reputed media and news agencies. Select some fixed time to consume information for some brief period every day by focusing on your chosen channels and ignore anything from other less reliable sources, advises Eric J Dalius.

Stay active to reduce stress

Exercises can be relaxing, and it can even reduce mental stress. Workouts can be the most effective tool in our fight to stay fit and healthy during the Covid19 pandemic. Although we consider rest to be the best way of relaxing, it is also true that most forms of physical activities relax the mind. Besides, there are specific exercises for relaxation. A relaxed mind is a stress-free mind, and aerobic exercises take good care of your mind as well as the heart, confirms Eric Dalius. When you begin exercising, it might seem hard work, but as you continue with it, you learn to tolerate the rigors, enjoy it, and finally start depending on it.

Regular aerobic exercises bring significant changes to your body, your heart, improve metabolism and lift the spirits. It can exhilarate and make you relax as aerobics trigger stimulation and calmness simultaneously, which helps to fight depression and eradicate stress. You can do the exercises within the small spaces of your home without any resources.

Eat healthy

To stay healthy during Covid19, pay close attention to what you eat by ensuring that you have a healthy, nutritious, and balanced diet. The food and drinks we consume determine how effectively the body can fight and prevent infections and ensure a speedy recovery. Although many people believe that it is vital to building immunity to fight Covid19, the fact is that we all develop immunity as we grow, and adults cannot improve it further with the help of dietary supplements. Instead, it is crucial to maintain immunity with a proper diet that supports the metabolism well. Healthy diets support the immune system. Good nutrition will prevent developing other health problems that can weaken the immune system and make you vulnerable to infections.

Eat a variety of food mostly comprising of fruits and fresh vegetables. Take a mix of whole grains like rice, wheat, maize and legumes, lentils, and food from some animal sources like meat, poultry, eggs, and milk. Stay well hydrated by drinking plenty of water and other beverages but restrict caffeine, tobacco, and alcohol intake. Cut back on free sugars and salt and minimize fats and oils in your food.

Ensure food safety

Although the food items’ selection is critical to keep you healthy and support immunity, ensure that it is safe to consume the selected food. Ensure proper cleanliness during cooking and focus on home-cooked foods mostly. Clean all raw food items thoroughly by washing it intensely under flowing water and maintain adequate storage for the items to ensure that it retains the nutrients. Keep booth raw and cooked food at the proper temperatures. Cook thoroughly to ensure good taste while maintaining its nutritional value. Check the quality of raw materials and water because poor water quality can spoil your efforts even if you use the best quality of food items.

Keep a clean home environment and maintain good hygiene that will relieve your mental stress. It will make you confident of staying protected against infections, especially the novel coronavirus. Cleaning and disinfecting high touch surfaces like light switches, doorknobs, toilet, sinks, and remote devices will expand the safety net and keep you relaxed. Whether you are in quarantine or not it is vital to maintain hygiene.