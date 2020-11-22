Eric Dalius gives you a complete guideline to stay well

In present times, Covid-19 panic has affected the entire world. People have now become panicky as it has a severe impact on their daily routine of life. People cannot move out of their houses without any prior permission. Despite all this, people should fight back and learn how to stay healthy and fight this deadly virus altogether.

How to improve wellness

All the medical practitioners and senior specialists are continually requesting the people to boost their immune system. The best way to do it to follow some ways to stay healthy says Eric Dalius. Here are the different ways to improve wellness during a pandemic situation:

Eat and cook healthy: Food nourishes the body and the aroma, flavor, and entire processing helps maintain a routine. During the pandemic situation, people have restricted their movements except for essential shopping. So you can shop only for your essential goods and then cook a healthy meal. Adding correct spice, flavor, and ingredients, you can quickly cook a healthy meal to pass your time and also refresh your mind.

Exercise regularly: During the lockdown, the physical movements remain restrained, leading to various types of health issues. Engage yourself in regular physical activities as that will benefit both your mind and body.

Sleep well: Researchers and specialists say that most people suffer from inadequate sleep even after they have the best conditions for sleep. Sleep helps you to maintain the perfect balance of your body and mind. Eric J Dalius says it allows you to relax your brain after a hard day of work or acts as a stress reliever.

Stay well-connected: In the pandemic situation, people are aware of the term social distancing. But you can stay connected with your loved ones through various social networking sites. That will eventually help your mind convince you that all your loved ones are there for you if you need any help. You won’t ever feel alone. You can even share some old pictures and recollect your good old memories.

Show a note of appreciation: Each day, we take the help of other family members or friends with whom we share most of the time of our day. But we never feel the urge to thank them. We do not think to show any gratitude towards them. Choose some topic, and discuss it among your loved ones, show some affection, and you will feel better.

Manage your stress level: In this pandemic situation, stress is part and parcel of our life. But do not let stress level become uncontrollable that it can affect your positive wellbeing. Senior experts of stress management say that it affects your immune system and makes you fall sick often when your stress level increases. EJ Dalius advises to listen to your favorite songs, read books so that stress won’t affect your daily lifestyle.

Therefore, try to remain stress-free and have firm control over your thoughts so that they cannot hamper your self-confidence level. Listen to your favorite music, read books, leaf through your photo album pages, and enjoy life. Eat healthily and stay fit always.