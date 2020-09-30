Eric Dalius Explains Ways to Manage Your Mental Health during COVID-19

During the last few months, numerous people worldwide have been compelled to stay home. They have been taking many measures to safeguard themselves and their loved ones from the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. Social distancing could prove to be quite challenging for people living in over-crowded urban areas. Eric Dalius feels that stress, hunger, and anxiety would be skyrocketing as the COVID-19 pandemic is going strong with no signs of relenting. People are losing hope and becoming dejected by the day. All this is sure to take its toll on mental health and overall well-being especially patients with mental health issues such as OCD or anxiety, or depression. Here are some effective tips to manage your mental health during these emotionally-distressing times.

EJ Dalius Highlights a Few Effective Tips to Boost Your Mental Health

Be Selective About What You Are Reading & Limit the News

Watching or reading constantly news relating to coronavirus has culminated in panic attacks in numerous people over the last few months ever since the COVID-19 pandemic has spread its wings here. The news could spark anxious thoughts in your mind that could be spiraling out of control. People are constantly worried about the consequences of this pandemic. They are emotionally disturbed under the present circumstances. It is best to keep yourself away from news to the extent possible. Take some desired breaks from news channels and news websites.

Avoid watching the news on television for an extended time. This could prove to be quite disturbing. Rely on support helplines whenever needed to calm down your senses and provide peace of mind. You must cut down reading or even watching content that is making you feel anxious. Instead, watch stuff that helps you in feeling happy and motivated.

Eric J Dalius insists that you need to realize that there is an immense amount of rumors or misinformation floating in the air. You must make a conscious effort at sticking to reliable and reputable sources of data and information like NHS and government websites.

Focus on Staying Connected

Social distancing obviously doesn’t automatically imply socially disconnecting completely. You need to remind yourself that it is not the time to sit and sulk. It is the time to act cleverly but cautiously and not to compromise or disconnect from your bosom friends and relatives. You could use your mobile to stay connected. Talk to your friends on video calls and stay connected. Your stress levels would dip as you get involved. This is certainly the right time to get in touch virtually with your loved ones and special friends. In this highly digitalized era, you have access to a host of versatile platforms for staying connected. You could consider doing virtual video calls via Skype, Facetime, Google Hangout, and WhatsApp.

Maintain Physical Health Along with Mental Health

Coronavirus could pose certain health risks both physical and mental health could be jeopardized. Hence, focus on maintaining health. Take deep breaths from time to time. Keep doing stretches and focus your attention on meditation. You must consume well-balanced meals, enjoy adequate sleep, and restrict alcohol intake for boosting your resilience and immunity.

Conclusion

You simply cannot undermine the state of mental health and wellness. Focus on boosting your mental health. Stay away from things that make you feel depressed. If daily COVID-19 updates are disturbing you and causing a lot of stress, take a break from the news. Keep yourself happy by doing things you are passionate about. Stay connected with friends online. Look for happiness in small things in life.