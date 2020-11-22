Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Eric Dalius encourages daily workout to maintain fitness

Social distancing, lockdown, quarantine- these are the words we have become quite acquainted with these several months. The difficult pandemic situation worldwide has taught us to deal with many critical situations in our life. Our everyday routine got restricted during the lockdown period. Most of the people are working from home. Due to the spread of covid-19, the government constrained our movements.

As a result, we can see an increase in different kinds of mental and physical health problems due to the lack of physical activities. Regular physical exercise is essential to maintain our health and wellness, especially during this situation.

How to maintain wellness?

Lets us go through some of the points on how to maintain wellness in this global pandemic situation:

  • Focus on your workouts: Eric Dalius suggest keeping a keen focus on your daily workouts and convincing yourself not to miss them for any reason. Just like you have your food every day, do work out regularly.
  • Choose your time for a workout: Only you can decide what is the best time to do your daily exercises. Except for you, nobody else can decide on that matter. Most people do workout early in the morning as that gives a positive vibe to your mind and body. Each day, if you spend a little time doing exercises, it will help keep you energized and stay positive to deal with all the difficult situations.
  • Track your exercises: Try not to have the aim of losing extra calories within a week. If you cannot, you may again get depressed or drop down your confidence level. Nowadays, there are different types of fitness trackers that you can connect with the smartphone. You can use any of them to get track of your daily exercise routine.
  • Post about your daily workout schedule: Social media is one of the main pathways of connection from one part of the world to the other. Eric J Dalius, says that you can quickly post about your daily workout plans on the social networking site. In this way, your friends can stay updated with your daily workout plans. If you know that your friends will be asking you about the updates, you prefer not to skip any exercise.

Tips to stay active during a pandemic

You are often aware of your daily workout plans but feel lazy to start your activity. In such cases, boost up your self-confidence and begin the daily exercises. Also, consult a doctor or a fitness expert before engaging yourself with your daily exercises says EJ Dalius. Here are some of the tips for you to stay active during Covid-19 situations:

  • Go for a walk: Unless your area is under a containment zone, go for a walk every day to enjoy the fresh air.
  • Make your workouts enjoyable: You can play your favorite music during your workout. Also, you can change the place of your daily exercise to encourage your confidence level.
  • Try different workouts: Dance is also a type of workout. So instead of doing exercises every day, you can quickly try some dance movements along with the music.

Exercise regularly and help yourself to stay fit throughout life.

    Eric Dalius Dalius, Marketing Professional

    Eric Dalius is a Marketing Professional with a Bachelor's Degree in Marketing from Penn State University who has generated over $50 Million since 1990 in a Marketing career focusing primarily on the MLM or Network Marketing business model. Eric Dalius is currently providing coaching for existing and new companies looking to expand their products or services through MLM distribution as well as independent representatives who are just geting started with their MLM company. Read more https://ericdalius.co/  https://ericdalius.org/

