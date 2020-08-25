Eric Dalius Discusses Three Diet Tips to Stay Healthy during COVID-19

With numerous families in the US and around the world are adhering to social distancing norms amid the COVID-19 pandemic and following the quarantine guidelines; they are perturbed about what to cook daily. Juggling between work responsibilities and domestic chores, cooking is a challenge. Eric Dalius knows why people opt for packaged or processed foods to avoid cooking. Eating out is not a safe option amid the pandemic because it is detrimental to your health.

You need to include the proper nutrients in your daily meals to stay healthy amid the pandemic. Here is how:

Eric J Dalius advises you to eat fresh vegetables and fruits

When you are out grocery shopping, make sure you buy fresh vegetables and fruits. Stock as much of leafy greens and fruits as possible, though overstocking is not a good idea considering other people’s needs. You can freeze the foods so that you can eat them for at least five days.

Include a lot of salads and soups in your diet. Even thick vegetable stew or broth is a healthy food option during the pandemic.

Try eating magnesium-rich foods such as legumes, leafy greens, seeds, whole grains, and nuts to help you stay immune from ailments. Red bell peppers and citrus fruits rich in vitamin C are good diet options to support your immune system, as some studies indicate. You can also eat pickles, as it is rich in probiotics.

Include healthy snacks

You cannot do without snacking. E J Dalius points out children, including adults need to have snacks between meals, especially adults working from home. Keep your kitchen stocked up with healthy snacks such as peanut butter, roasted nuts, yogurt, apple, healthy cheese to keep you full and healthy compared to fried food or chips.

Eat canned food if falling short of fresh produce

If you run out of fresh produce, switch to canned foods for some time. There are healthy options like tomato puree, canned beans, frozen meats, canned fish, dried fruits, and peas to fulfill your daily nutritional requirement of minerals, vitamins, and omega-3 fatty acids as in canned salmon.

Though fresh vegetables are fruits are your best bet, canned foods are not bad, especially at these troubled times.

Choose healthy food options

You can also include foods like pulses, dried beans, split peas, lentils, quinoa, and things like that. These items are easily available in the market and last for a long time, full of nutrients. For a healthy breakfast, you can include rolled oats with fresh milk combined with healthy nuts, fruits, as well as seeds.

Include fish in your diet

Fish is a high-protein and healthy food option, especially those rich in omega-3 fatty acids. Based on the recommendations of the American Heart Association, you should eat salmon, sardines, lake trout, as well as albacore tunas, at least twice a week. Salmon is the best option for a healthy diet. You can try the grilled salmon recipe, which is healthy as well as tasty.

Conclusion

Include a healthy diet at home, cooked to keep your family healthy amid the corona crisis. Make sure you include all the nutrients in your daily meal.