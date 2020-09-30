Eric Dalius Comes Up with Some Important Tips to Follow Regular Workout Regimen during COVID-19 for Boosting Health & Fitness Levels

The COVID-19 pandemic seems to have brought about some major disruptions in the lives of everyone across the globe. People have been compelled to flout their daily routines because of home-isolation, social distancing, and closure of workplaces because of the dire circumstances arising from the widespread coronavirus infection. According to management guru Eric Dalius, The fitness industry has been among the worst hit because gyms, health clubs, and fitness studios had shuttered because of social distancing dictates. However, you cannot ignore your health and fitness just because of the fear of COVID-19.

In fact, we must focus more on maintaining fitness now than ever before. You must appreciate and acknowledge the numerous benefits of exercising and staying fit and active. If you are fit, you could experience major improvements in respiratory and cardiovascular health. Moreover, regular exercises could help in regulating blood sugar more effectively. You could reduce the intake of prescription drugs as certain health issues could be alleviated,

Furthermore, a regular fitness regimen could help in reducing weight loss, eliminating, and minimizing cancer risks. Regular workouts and fitness regimen could lead to a boost in musculoskeletal strength.

Exercise & Fitness Tips As Shared by E J Dalius

In March this year, the coronavirus pandemic had prompted the closure of fitness studios and gyms across the globe and several leading brands had temporarily suspended all operations. In the United States, some states and cities including New York and Florida, fitness studios, and gyms had been compelled by the dire circumstances to remain shuttered because of social distancing or home isolation dictates. Under these circumstances, many of you may feel quite dejected and may not get the motivation to stay fit and active but remember it is all the more necessary now to fortify your immune system with regular exercises to successfully fight against the deadly Coronavirus infection. Here are some effective but easy tips from Eric J Dalius to include a regular workout regimen despite COVID-19 pandemic disruptions.

Have a Fun Fitness Session with Family: Exercise could be a great opportunity to have fun and fitness sessions rolled into one. Enjoy brisk walks together, dance parties, bike rides, backyard soccer games, or even living-room yoga sessions together with your family members for entertainment and fitness.

Perform Calorie-Burning Chores: Chores such as working or mulching in the garden, mowing the lawn, washing the car, or even cleaning the garage could prove to be excellent for building muscles and burning calories. Moreover, after accomplishing the rigorous chores, you would feel immensely proud and that should trigger feel-good benefits.

Take Your Fitness Training to Online: You may start following exercise videos that are readily available in plenty online. You can easily find a service that provides online videos as per your fitness requirements such as yoga, kickboxing, cardio, strength training, Pilates, barre core workouts, or even dance, etc. Moreover, several community organizations, gyms, and fitness studios that are closed because of social distancing are coming up with helpful virtual fitness content to cater to clientele demand. You could even consider taking a virtual class provided you are having the necessary financial resources. You could seek assistance from personal trainers and schedule private virtual classes custom-tailored to your requirements, preferences, and schedule.

Conclusion

You need to motivate yourself despite distressing times. Stay focused on your fitness and set fitness goals like performing yoga for four days every week, and systematically working towards fulfilling your aspirations.