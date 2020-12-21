Eric Dalius advises to bank on exercise for staying healthy during the Covid19 pandemic

Although quarantine and isolation norms are gradually easing, the Covid19 pandemic has left indelible marks on the mental and physical health of people who are yet not comfortable with the new style. Despite the pandemic slowing down except in some countries that are still struggling, a new lifestyle is emerging, which is not easy to adapt for all. People are struggling to figure out ways to adjust to the new normal and encountering a lot of mental stress due to the limited scope of physical activities and the lack of freedom to lead a free-flowing lifestyle. This is the observation of Eric Dalius, a veteran marketer who has enjoyed a successful career spanning more than two decades.

There is a direct relationship between physical activity and your health. The lack of proper nutrition due to the pandemic’s supply chains’ constraints is becoming a significant challenge to healthy. Coupled with this is the anxiety and depression resulting from the uncertain future due to the ravaging pandemic, which has shredded the economy and threatened lives and livelihoods. Whether you stay healthy depends on several lifestyle factors, among which your diet and nutrition play a critical role that contributes to your mental wellbeing, too, concludes Eric J Dalius. They can be inspirational to many in overcoming various life challenges and professions by sharing the real-life experiences that taught them to taste success.

Here is some advice from Eric Dalius that should help you stay fit during the pandemic by considering your vulnerability to the virus that is especially bad on aged people like the population of older adults. Regardless of your age, staying physically active will help you live longer by improving the immunity to help combat the pandemic more effectively.

Exercise regularly

It is not necessary to go to the gym to do your daily exercise because there are various ways to exercise at home with limited or no resources and accessories, which are particularly helpful when you spend more time indoors due to the pandemic. It is good to devote some time every morning and follow a routine of exercise which need not necessarily be very lengthy. Working out as little as 15-20 minutes a day through the week is good enough to maintain your fitness and health.

Remember that the purpose of exercising during the pandemic is to maintain a certain level of fitness that boosts metabolism and improves immunity. Therefore, it does not require lifting weights and doing cardio workouts, but instead, some light aerobics and walking can perfectly meet your health goals.

Refrain from unhealthy habits

Exercise alone does not help much if you do not practice a healthy lifestyle by giving up some habits that can adversely affect your health. It is harmful to lead a sedentary lifestyle that weakens the immune system and poses dangers of contracting infections and diseases. It is equally or even more harmful to get used to smoking or drinking to damage your health in the long run. Especially during high mental stress, people make the mistake of seeking temporary relief by turning to tobacco or alcohol. It can later turn deadly by increasing blood pressure and cholesterol and affecting somebody’s organs like the liver and kidneys.

Exercise relieves stress

During the pandemic, people are under tremendous mental stress. Addressing severe mental issues like anxiety and depression should be high on the list of health seekers who can benefit from exercises. Regular exercise aids physical health and takes care of mental health by reducing stress and anxiety. Often people suffer from an inadequate immune response arising from stress, which you can improve by exercising. When you exercise, it activates the hormone release systems in the body, and the release of several mood-elevating chemicals in the brain helps to drive away stress and refresh the mind. Two main chemicals responsible for lifting the mood are endorphins and serotonin, which reduce the risks of depression accompanied by cognitive decline, thereby delaying the onset of mental degeneration manifested in the form of dementia.

Reduce several health risks

Although the biggest fear of the moment is the Covid19 pandemic that is drawing all attention, you must not forget the other health risks that we all carry and which can aggravate due to the disruption in lifestyle during the pandemic. Blood pressure is a silent killer as it can lead to heart disease and result in stroke or heart attack. Diabetes is another dangerous disease that can threaten lives by damaging many body organs like the heart, kidneys, and eyes. Exercising regularly has proved to be effective in lowering high blood pressure and keep diabetes under control.

Walking extensively is one of the best remedies for diabetes, and it offers several other health benefits. Although it might not always be feasible in the present situation to go outdoor for walking, you can practice it at home almost in the same way by doing several rounds inside the house or walking along the perimeter of your home.

Exercise helps children too

We usually consider the plight of adults during the pandemic, and all health advice revolves around them. But the pandemic has been too harsh on children who are undergoing almost the same kind of mental trauma. They face more problems as they are unable to express their concerns and difficulties during the trying times. Children, too, are holed up at homes as schools are closed, and they are missing some of the golden days that will never be back again. It affects their mental health as they cannot concentrate on studies now conducted online, and many of them are behaving erratically, often expressing their anger and disgust that are signs of depression and emotional stress.

Encourage children to exercise regularly to keep them engaged for some time and provide mental relaxation as they start enjoying the sessions that give them fun and enjoyment. It will lessen their behavioral issues and help them overcome the stress to concentrate better on more constructive activities, including their lessons.