Equity Summit

Global Education Perspectives

We discuss several questions as they relate to the challenges of educating those in developing countries and the under-served here in the US. The 45-minute session included questions from the audience as well as a summary by the moderator.

Questions:

  • Can you describe your experience working with students, faculty, and researchers in other countries, please identify the scope of your work and how you got involved with global education?
  • What challenges do you see students abroad will face in regards to the future of workforce?
  • Can you talk about equity in the global perspective, what’s at stake?
  • Let’s talk inclusion. What challenges are students facing during the pandemic? (Both) What are we learning? What can we do? and How do we move forward to support teachers, students, and families? What will quality education look like for these countries?

JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D., Dean School of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY)

JoAnn Rolle, Ph.D., Dean of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York  (CUNY) has been featured by The Network Journal as one of the top 25 African American women in Business.  Dean Rolle is a Honorary Fellow Center for Business & Economic Research and has posted more than  100 business and entrepreneurship related articles on Linkedin.  Dean Rolle is also listed as a media source at WMC SHESOURCE  Her most recent articles and keynotes are on The Future of Work & Entrepreneurship for the underserved. She collaborates with an international group of practitioners and academics, Dr. Jacqueline Kisato, Dr. Micah Crump, Dr. Alicia Reid, Dr. Roberto Acevedo, Dr. Byron Price, and Ms.Nia Rock.

