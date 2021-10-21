Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Equity for Quality Education

Every student or person who has worked with students understands that equity and equality in education are vital issues to consider in the education sector. They determine whether the students have equal access to opportunities and resources and whether they each have the necessary opportunities to ensure that they can all reach benefit from a […]

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

Every student or person who has worked with students understands that equity and equality in education are vital issues to consider in the education sector. They determine whether the students have equal access to opportunities and resources and whether they each have the necessary opportunities to ensure that they can all reach benefit from a quality and life-changing education. While equity and equality may seem like similar terms, they have completely different meanings.

With equity, all students get the resources they need to achieve a goal. Equity recognizes that students have different needs based on their circumstances and allocates the specific resources and opportunities required to reach an equal outcome. On the other hand, with equality, all students get the same resources and opportunities without regard for their needs or circumstances.

Equity focuses on access, whereas equality focuses on the outcome. Equity means every student gets what they need, while equality means everyone gets what is equal. This signifies fairness, impartiality, and evenhandedness in equity, while equality means uniformity and standardization.

A practical example of equality in education is giving disabled students the same resources as non-disabled students since all students should have equal opportunities and deserve an education regardless of their abilities. This may result in equity regarding opportunity but not necessarily equity regarding the outcome for all parties.

On the other hand, a practical example of equity in education is a teacher moving a student closer to the front of the class because the student has a health issue. This act enables the student to see better and participate equally in the lesson.

Equity can be considered the opposite of inequality wherein everyone has an equal chance at receiving a quality education which is achieved through having equitable access to resources and opportunities. This ensures that students with special educational needs can access the same resources as every other student.

While equality is an important issue, equity is more integral in the education sector because it ensures that all students receive access to the resources and opportunities required to achieve their educational goals regardless of their background or circumstances. An education system that values equity over equality is more attuned to the students’ needs and ensures that they have the requisite resources to overcome their challenges.      

    Chart Westcott

    Chart Westcott, Co-Founder and COO at Ikarian Capital

    Chart Westcott currently serves as the Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer at Ikarian Capital, LLC. He works for the company as a long/short equity biotech focused investment adviser. Chart completed his undergraduate degree at Vanderbilt University and received a BA in History. He then went on to receive his JD in Law from Southern Methodist University, Dedman School of Law. He was able to focus on both corporate transactions and tax law.

    Aside from his professional career, Chart Westcott has been heavily involved in philanthropic endeavors. He currently serves on the board of many different philanthropic organizations. Chart previously served as the Texas Chairman of the National Association to Protect Children. As Chairman of the national pro-child anti-crime advocacy group, Chart worked to ensure that children were protected from abuse, exploitation, and neglect. He also led efforts to pass Alicia’s Law in Texas. Furthermore, Chart previously served on the board of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Dallas. Being able to help young people, especially those who need us most, reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens remains a passion for Chart.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    How to Measure Education Equity
    Community//

    How to Measure Education Equity

    by Jeff Horton
    Why Does Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Matter in the Workplace?
    Community//

    Why Does Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Matter in the Workplace?

    by Tuhin Bhatt
    Community//

    Dave Sherwood of BibliU: “I’ll focus on one area: equitable access to materials”

    by Penny Bauder, Founder of Green Kid Crafts
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.