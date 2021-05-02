“EQ is the great equalizer”, Minna Taylor of ‘Energize Your Voice’ and Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated

EQ is the great equalizer. The integration of EQ requires a healthy balance of masculine and femenine behavior characteristics. For example, the ability to make quick decisions balanced with the ability to thoughtfully consider the implications of those decisions. Masculine and femenine does not mean male and female. It is not a gender distinction, although traditionally men carry predominantly masculine characteristics and women more femenine. The important consideration here is balance. Let’s take it from a leadership perspective. Regardless of gender, dominating masculine characteristics can lead to an employee experience of not feeling heard or appreciated whereas dominating femenine characteristics can lead to a lack of confidence in leadership due to an overly deferential or indecisive leadership style. EQ harnesses both equally and at opportune times.

Minna Taylor is the Founder of Energize Your Voice, a NYC based communication consultancy. With an experiential approach, rooted in the principles of improv and performance, she and her team support organizations to explore their full potential in public speaking, brand storytelling, executive presence, and leadership communication. Notable clients include UBER, Red Bull, Citi, and E&Y. Minna earned her BFA from NYU Tisch and went on to earn her MFA in Performance with a concentration in speech and vocal production. Beginning her career as an accent reduction specialist, Minna went on to transfer her theatre training to developing an innovative approach for professional development.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up on a farm in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. It was a place where everyone knew who you were and people thrived on connecting, telling stories, and celebrating tradition. There was always a campfire burning or guitar being played. My sisters and I would entertain ourselves with hours of make-believe and play dress up from our costume trunk. It was foundational for understanding how to rely on my imagination and how to play well with others.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I am in my second career. I started out as an actress and my high school drama teacher was the one who encouraged me to apply to NYU Tisch to pursue that path. It was my graduate school phonetics teacher who gave me my first job as a speech coach. That really set me on a path of pursuing communication as a career. It wasn’t until years later that I decided to leave acting and move into coaching and training full time, but that initial access point of understanding that there was a need for professional support around communication that allowed me to perceive it as a viable option.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I don’t think I can identify just one person. I would say rather, it was the relationship I built with each of my clients. A coaching relationship is unique in that it gets very personal, even when you’re just talking about accent reduction or public speaking. You have to be vulnerable in sharing fears and limiting beliefs. It was the gratitude expressed from my clients that encouraged me to continue down that path until I ultimately made a business out of it.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I am an artist at heart. I hadn’t worked in a corporate setting prior to my first contract job that I found on Craigslist. I was a consultant for accent reduction and I didn’t know how to dress for a corporate setting. I was working in a conservative office and I was showing up in what I thought was business casual, with my nose ring, and a quirky attitude. The woman contracting me very generously invited me over to her apartment and offered me a bag of hand-me-down clothes to look more appropriate. She talked to me about acceptable attire, gave me feedback she had received from the senior partners at the firm where I was working, and I was asked to remove my nose ring. I still have a sweater she gave me!

The road to success is hard and requires tremendous dedication. This question is obviously a big one, but what advice would you give to a young person who aspires to follow in your footsteps and emulate your success?

People ask me all the time how I was able to build my business. The biggest quality I harness is curiosity. What can I learn? How can I do better? The two most important behaviors I developed as a service provider is to be unapologetic in my ask and relentless in my follow up. I would meet someone who worked at a company where I thought I could make an impact and I would say, “I want to do a workshop for you. Can we have a conversation about this?” Most people would say yes and then I would let them know up front that I was serious and I was going to follow up to make it happen. I have chilled out a bit, but initially it was my superpower. I was very ambitious. So stay curious and don’t apologize for your ambition.

Is there a particular book, film, or podcast that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Call me a nerd, but my most prized book is Edith Skinner’s Speak with Distinction. It’s a textbook for the International Phonetic Alphabet (IPA) as it relates to speech for the stage. I have two copies actually and I have used them nearly everyday since I started college. It makes good speech formulaic rather than theoretical. Establishing articulate speech is nothing more than an equation. Put tongue here, get this sound. It’s satisfyingly binary. If you’re looking for some awesome tongue twisters and the phonetic explanation of how to make them easy, this is the book for you!

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“Practice and all is coming.” — Pattabhi Jois The way I frame this for myself is “Don’t try. Allow.” The basic principle here is to simply be consistent in purpose, intentional in practice, open in mind, and present in body. If all of these faculties are working in unison, you can achieve amazing things. For me that comes through building habits and behavior that is centered on breath. How I move through my day, my work, my life, is largely impacted by how connected I am to my breathing. This has been the greatest gift I’ve given myself, cultivating this practice.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Our work is always interesting because humans are deliciously flawed and organizations are constantly seeking inventive ways to support and facilitate addressing this challenge. We use play as a foundation for training, so that’s exciting in and of itself. One client right now has asked us to come in and train their European sales team on how to sustain and effectively activate energy. I loved that ask and building out curriculum was a really creative process. Beyond our corporate partnerships, is our B1G1 social equity program. Every corporate program we sell results in a gifted half day training to one of our four nonprofit partners. The key thing that I want people to take away from this program and how it will maybe help and hopefully inspire, is that we are all capable of engaging in social impact. We all have something to contribute in ways that elevate communities. As consultants, I encourage you to democratize access and level the playing field between the haves and the have nots. This is our privilege and our responsibility.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. Can you briefly tell our readers a bit about why you are an authority about Emotional Intelligence?

I have been a lifelong student of the human condition. As I navigated the practices in my undergraduate and masters training as an actress, I learned tools for deep listening and intentional and intuitive response. I say I have a masters in truth telling and a sincere ability to balance strategy with authenticity. That’s what being an actress is and it is the foundation on which emotional intelligence is built.

For the benefit of our readers, can you help to define what Emotional Intelligence is?

There are of course tremendous academic investigations of this, so I will speak to it specifically through my lens as a confidence and communication coach. Emotional Intelligence is the ability to assess and respond to your environment in a way that is equally sensitive to honoring your internal experience as it is respecting the impact you have on your external experience. Essentially, the ability to behave knowing that how you feel is valuable, how others are feeling is valuable, and that how you reconcile the two requires an objective lens or detachment from the ego in service of a compassionate outcome.

How is Emotional Intelligence different from what we normally refer to as intelligence?

I think the basic differentiator is subjectivity. IQ is typically standardized and measured against a tangible ability to access and understand facts and figures. It is objective and determinable. EQ on the other hand, is entirely subjective. It is not measured in accordance to a mastery of subject or skill, but rather an ability to harness sensitivity that aligns to purpose. This will look different for each person. The common quality for high EQ is listening.

Can you help explain a few reasons why Emotional Intelligence is such an important characteristic? Can you share a story or give some examples?

EQ is the great equalizer. The integration of EQ requires a healthy balance of masculine and femenine behavior characteristics. For example, the ability to make quick decisions balanced with the ability to thoughtfully consider the implications of those decisions. Masculine and femenine does not mean male and female. It is not a gender distinction, although traditionally men carry predominantly masculine characteristics and women more femenine. The important consideration here is balance. Let’s take it from a leadership perspective. Regardless of gender, dominating masculine characteristics can lead to an employee experience of not feeling heard or appreciated whereas dominating femenine characteristics can lead to a lack of confidence in leadership due to an overly deferential or indecisive leadership style. EQ harnesses both equally and at opportune times.

Would you feel comfortable sharing a story or anecdote about how Emotional Intelligence has helped you in your life? We would love to hear about it.

Of course! Just because I teach EQ, in no way means I am immune to the challenges that come along with being human. As someone in a leadership role and as the founder of a company, things can often feel high stakes, vital, urgent, etc. I see things and can envision how they “should” work out or be organized. My team, believe it or not, is not in my head. What this means, is that sometimes they don’t produce or contribute in the way I had imagined. It’s really easy, especially when something is time sensitive, to get frustrated. It’s also really easy to get defensive when I get feedback from my team. The thought of, “I know better!” is not far in the distance. The shift that I have been intentional about making is moving from reactive to responsive. Again, curiosity is key. How can I help? How can I get clearer on what they need or how I can shift to support the outcome we are all in service of achieving? Leadership is an easy space to experience triggers. Investing in building EQ makes this manageable. Better for me, better for my team, and ultimately better for our clients.

Can you share some specific examples of how Emotional Intelligence can help a person become more successful in the business world?

We are living in a world of mass uncertainty. The presence of anxiety is unavoidable. Believe me, I’ve tried to pretend it’s not happening! With uncertainty comes fear, mistrust, and a general feeling of instability. Becoming overwhelmed by these feelings can lead to rash decision making and toxic leadership. With EQ as a calibration tool, you reclaim clarity. It allows you to gain enough emotional distance from the circumstance to make rational decisions based on considered outcomes rather than fear based decisions led by scarcity attachment and risk aversion. This can come into play very directly when it comes to deciding to launch a new product or downsize your team, for example. How you engage in not only the practical behavior of enacting these decisions, but also how you attend to the experience of those implicated in your decisions, relies heavily on harnessing EQ. With the guidance of EQ, you are able to engage with mindfulness, compassion, and curiosity. When we talk about effective leadership, there are three qualities that will be your north star: generosity, curiosity, and likability. These are all supported, cultivated, and motivated by EQ.

Can you share a few examples of how Emotional Intelligence can help people have better relationships?

As humans, all we desire from relationships is to feel seen and feel heard. Because listening is a key tenant of EQ, you will engender trust and respect from those with whom you enter into relationship. Think about it from the receiving side. If you are sharing a feeling, experience, or idea, and the person on the receiving end is present with you, at ease, listening deeply rather than distracted or self-motivated, you have a sincere feeling of care and consideration. Now translate this into how you show up for others. Imagine activating this experience for those who engage with you. That is where meaningful relationship is fostered. In the space of listening, trust, and acknowledgement.

Can you share a few examples of how Emotional Intelligence can help people have more optimal mental health?

I must preface this by very clearly stating I am not a mental health expert. With that said, one of the greatest outcomes of EQ is a detachment from the ego. This results in a deeper emotional resilience. The implication of outcomes on the self and your intrinsic value are lessened. Self-esteem and self-compassion can be impacted by how much we reflect what is happening with the world around us on how important we are within that dynamic. “I can’t believe I let that happen.” “I am such a failure.” “I don’t know why people don’t care about me more.” EQ creates distance. It allows space between the experience and the self. It creates a deeper level of perspective so we can step outside the self and find calm in the realization that we are not all that matters. At least in my experience, the moments when I feel most down and most subject to poor mental health, are the same moments when I attach the quality of circumstance to my personal value. Once I reframe my perspective, I find a greater sense of agency, surrender, and acceptance. In the coaching world, we look at this as being at cause or at choice. EQ offers choice.

Ok. Wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you recommend five things that anyone can do to develop a greater degree of Emotional Intelligence? Please share a story or example for each.

Breathe. In moments of poor EQ, the common experience is a disconnection from the breath. The breath is held. The body is tense. This primes us to be reactive because we are speaking from a space of tension rather than ease. When you engage in challenging or high stakes conversation, try adding a short breath between what you receive and how you respond. This is often just enough time to redirect toward compassion and curiosity. Yes, and…This is a really simple tool for reframing how we communicate. The principle of “Yes, and..” has three components: Acknowledgement, elevation, and advancement. I heard you. I am valuing what you have said and adding onto it. I am in the service of moving the conversation forward with a we VS me mindset. It keeps communication playful and co-creative. Active listening. This isn’t just about shaking your head yes or interjecting the occasional “uh huh.” Active listening means limiting distraction and engaging in the conversation that is taking place rather than the one that you are anticipating or wanting to manufacture. But don’t get me wrong, those nonverbals are tremendously important as well! Get in your body and out of your head. Our minds are a deep chasm of potential self-sabotage. When you are in conversation, make an effort to continuously stay present in what’s taking place outside of your mind. This can be as simple as consciously feeling your feet on the floor or the weight of the pen in your hand. Make vocal choices. Tone is a major trigger for people. How many times have you been told that the way someone received what you said was different from what you intended? Or, conversely, you have been jarred by the way someone said something to you and it resulted in unintended conflict? Start playing around with tone and pitch in how you initiate a thought. A brighter tone can be received as gentle or kind. A stronger, flatter tone can be received as defensive or dismissive. These are not gender specific! Tone is nonbinary. Do yourself a favor and see what exists outside of your current vocal range.

Do you think our educational system can do a better job at cultivating Emotional Intelligence? What specific recommendations would you make for schools to help students cultivate Emotional Intelligence?

This is a very big question and the answer will vary enormously for elementary school vs high school vs continuing education. I will be as general as possible, allowing for notable differences in developmental stages as we mature. The short answer is yes. Traditional education systems do not have a clear approach to creating safe space for emotional experience. We are conditioned from an early age that strong emotions are disruptive, so we build habits around either internalizing our experience or ineffectively expressing it — retracting or exploding. Where schools can make meaningful change in this area, is to create a culture of compassionate expression. This means that students are encouraged and supported to share their feelings. This can be through writing, drawing, moving, or talking. This of course requires supporting educators and families to create space for this as well. It needs to be a holistic shift with absolute institutional buy-in.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Kindness as a global value. It requires nothing from anyone, so you are in complete control of implementation without expectation. We can activate it in every decision we make. Imagine how that would shift outcomes and relationships.

Krista Tippett is a tremendous voice for global awakening. Her curiosity and insight is so inspiring.

