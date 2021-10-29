Contributor Log In
Envy Isn’t a Sin. Its a Sign.

Being green with envy is unproductive unless you do something with it.

Corporate people often tell me how jealous they are of my lifestyle. They want to control their own schedules, make their own decisions, and be proud of something they created.

The grass is always greener.
I’m an entrepreneur. Many years ago, I left corporate work for many reasons including the ones above.  I feel fortunate that I can earn my own living on my own terms. There is a sense of accomplishment and pride that has value beyond a potentially fatter paycheck. But I still don’t like the cash flow rollercoaster,  harassing late-paying clients, and being my own butcher, baker, and all things business maker.  Yes, I have more daily flexibility, but I’d love to take a vacation where I’m not worried about and working on the business. Independence comes with a price which not everyone is willing to pay with their values or their predictable paychecks.  Some days, I still question it myself.

Greener?  
Being green with envy is unproductive unless you do something with it.
Envy is one of several emotions that alert your brain that something isn’t aligned with your values.  You want  (value) what someone else has or does – so you feel envious.  Then you get to choose what to do with it.  You can be frustrated or angry – or –  you can use that feeling to motivate yourself to take action.  For example, get more intel.  Interview people who do the work you envy. Maybe even moonlight on the weekends to see firsthand what it’s like? You may find that it wasn’t as much fun as you fantasized. Or perhaps you’ll confirm it is undeniably your calling. Either way, you win.

Alyssa Dver, CEO & Founder at American Confidence Institute

Confidence Crusader - Neuro Nerd - Success Equalizer:  Alyssa Dver leads the American Confidence Institute which offers SHRM and ICF-accredited workshops, keynotes, eclasses and coaching certification.  She received a 2021 Stevie Award for Achievement in Thought Leadership.

Alyssa also founded and chairs the ERG Leadership Alliance, the largest association for employee group leaders who are directly improving workplace diversity, equity & inclusion.

Alyssa is a TEDx and Boston Best Speaker, as well as an International Book Award finalist with her 7th book, “Confidence is a Choice: Real Science. Superhero Impact.” Her work has been endorsed by thought leaders at Wharton, Harvard, MIT, Yale, UC Berkeley, The US Air Force, The US Tennis Association, Panera, Staples, Spotify, Wayfair, and dozens more.

Alyssa teaches CEOs at Penn’s Innovation Center, advises students at MIT’s Trust Center, and coaches entrepreneurs for GetStarted RI.

Discover all kinds of practical resources including Alyssa’s blog and podcast on www.AmericanConfidenceInstitute.com.

