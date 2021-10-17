Contributor Log In
Envisioning Gardens In Barren Lands: Photography and Song-Johannes Kerkorrel 🇿🇦

Visions Of Gardens In Places Of Despair! Highlighting JOHANNES KERKORREL and His Recording Of, "Hilbrow!" 🇿🇦

Certain places are painted as “lifeless.” Yet, even in the hiding of life, gardens are awaiting. They are yearning for the beauty of revelation, as they are hiding in plain sight. Such is one of the nutritional values of life. And, it’s rooted in believing in the unseen; the impossible.

A photograph tells a million words, and carries billions of sounds. Music and art go hand-in-hand. Before we delve into the mystery between this song and photograph, allow us to take our personal journey in making such a connection. What do the hopeful gardens look like in Hilbrow? And, how are they blooming in its residential tune?

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/AStU28wF97qQ5vodOSdLA7B7pQ4mA3HJEkf4jpM6OjnUEB9UkDzBsls/

Johannes Kerkorrel

https://ar.pinterest.com/pin/513621532474460093/?amp_client_id=CLIENT_ID%28_%29&mweb_unauth_id=&simplified=true
https://youtu.be/5skAPVBJ11w
https://open.spotify.com/track/4o6CgjkTzGbdFNiSTan9Po

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

