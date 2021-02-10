“Envision your future”, Jackeline Velez of Xero and Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated

Envision your future: Just like our daily habits that we build by action, we can build up habits in our own mind and start mentally rehearsing for what we want in our lives. Create a vision board, but in your mind, a movie in your head that you play over and over until you believe and act like it is already happening — and then it does. It’s important to be very clear on what you want and to not overcomplicate it. Read up on people who have done what you have and try to mimic key characteristics. Think about what you’d be like if you had achieved everything that you wanted and start behaving that way.

As a part of our series about “How Anyone Can Build Habits For Optimal Wellness, Performance, & Focus”, I had the pleasure of interviewingJackeline Velez.

Jackeline Velez is the Director, US Hispanic, Xero. Before joining Xero in 2016, Jackeline spent 10 years working in public accounting and industry at PwC, Flotek Industries and Schlumberger. She previously served as a Senior Account Manager in Xero’s Houston community. In this role, she led a team of four women — the only all-female sales team at Xero in the U.S. — that supports accountants and bookkeepers as they adopted digital technologies to transform the way they do business. In 2019, Jackeline was recognized by Practice Ignition as one of the Top 50 Women in Accounting.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I’m a first generation Latina who grew up in Houston in a family of six. I grew up in a very culturally diverse neighborhood. My parents were only able to cover the basics financially. My humble upbringing was the basis for a very strong work ethic and sense of responsibility for myself. These qualities led me to start working at 13, finish my masters at 21, work diligently in the accounting industry for 10 years, transition to technology and eventually to be a Director for the US Hispanic Market at Xero.

My parents were loving and supportive, but sadly I was ashamed of them and wanted to be like the ‘perfect’ families I saw on TV. My parents didn’t push their Bolivian and Mexican culture on me because they wanted me to be American and not experience the discrimination they had endured. I felt stuck between two cultures. Looking back, I’ve come a long way from that little girl who wished her family was more like the ones on TV. Now, there isn’t anything I would change about myself and background because it makes me ‘Me’. Empowering myself and embracing my culture was the best thing I’ve ever done for my career.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I have loved performing arts my entire life and always wanted to be a singer. I also was always in awe of people who could do amazing things athletically, like ice skaters or gymnasts. When I was around 12, I didn’t make the cheerleading team, so I started to work at 13 to save up for a car to take myself to gymnastics lessons since it was out of my family’s reach financially. I began to really enjoy leadership at my jobs in the restaurant industry and began reading entrepreneurship books in high school. Going into college, I still held this love for singing and acting, but had invested a lot of time learning about small businesses and wanted to eventually start a business of my own.

My freshman year of college, I started off majoring in Music Theatre, but I lacked confidence and I didn’t want to be a starving artist. I then decided to look into a double major and took some business courses. Accounting always seemed like a really hard subject that was incomprehensible to business owners but to my surprise, I got a perfect score on my first exam. I knew that out of all of the skills it takes to be an entrepreneur, the accounting piece was the most intimidating to me. Accounting was also a secure job and I figured that I would always be able to go back to the arts if I chose to and that getting a technical degree was the most responsible thing to do. I earned my master’s degree in accounting and spent 10 years working in public accounting and industry at PwC, Flotek Industries and Schlumberger. I didn’t love my work in the accounting field, but it eventually led me to work in technology which is a very natural fit for me. Going through a long period of time where I felt stuck and unhappy in my career forced me to have an appreciation for enjoying what I do and helped push me along a spiritual path.

I don’t regret my decision, because I understand certain concepts with much depth and can now give insights to others in similar situations. I now realize I can make my life decisions from a more powerful, expansive place, which is something I learned when I joined Xero in 2016. My experiences at Xero taught me that I had a lot of natural talent that I was not confident in. Growing in my career was only made possible by empowering myself.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My family is my main driver for everything that I do. In our culture as Latinos, we are very tied to the family unit and always want to give back to them. My mom was supportive of everything that I did, no matter what, she never pushed me to do anything specific and always told me to pursue my happiness. Having this sense of freedom from my family really allowed me to become independent and make my own decisions. Looking back, this was the best for me because I never had to rebel or try to break a specific expectation of how I’d live my life. I think it helped me become free spirited yet very responsible.

My 7th grade choir teacher, Mr. Vandiver, had a big impact on me. I’d never really applied myself to anything in school including my grades or extracurriculars. I ended up in a very small class with maybe 2 other people. I couldn’t hide and he invested his time in me. He taught me how to read music in a very short period of time. It was the first time that I became obsessed with something and wanted to do it all of the time. I sang almost every single day and loved it so much. I ended up winning awards that year in our regional contest.

My first boss at Xero, Eileen, was a huge catalyst for me. She took an interest in who I am as a person and created a space of open communication. Sometimes it would get uncomfortable, but we had a dynamic of pure honesty. She recognized my lack of confidence and pressure that I put on myself, and helped me see how I was not a failure like I thought and guided me towards empowerment. We are still great friends and she is a mentor to me.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

In college, I started off wanting to do Music Theatre and eventually did Accounting which is almost a joke in itself, as it is so different. I was never a numbers person and math was my least favorite subject. My strong points were Language Arts, Theatre and Choir. I was very talkative. When I decided on Accounting, a lot of people told me that my personality wasn’t a fit and should be doing marketing or working with people in some capacity. The fact that I became known to be a numbers person who is really a people person has always been pretty funny and ironic.

I ended up majoring in accounting because I knew I could teach myself marketing, management or how to work with people, but accounting wasn’t a natural ability I had. It gave me a sense of accomplishment to know that I could learn something that didn’t come naturally to me. Later in my career when I joined Xero, I became very specialized since I could be both a numbers-person and a people-person, which you don’t always see together.

The road to success is hard and requires tremendous dedication. This question is obviously a big one, but what advice would you give to a young person who aspires to follow in your footsteps and emulate your success?

My success did take a lot of perseverance, laser vision, hard work and consistency. These pillars are crucial, especially being consistent with anything we want to excel at, the small baby steps and intentional practice really do add up. That being said, it took me a long time to realize that I don’t have to be an expert at something in order to be confident doing it. Even experts don’t have everything figured out and any given subject can be looked at in numerous ways. Nobody but you has your own unique perspective and that is your gift to the world. We live in an age of information and there is a surplus of data and people can still be confused about a subject. We are leaving the era of looking at things in black and white but to maintain an open mind, we need to share our perspectives and to innovate and try new things.

I spent a lot of my childhood being ashamed of my culture and who I am. My specific point of view as an accountant and Latina in technology is the way that I have been able to make the greatest impact in the world. In 2019, I helped Xero create a brand new initiative for the Hispanic small business community in the US. It is the first group of its kind at Xero. I did a lot of market research and presented my ideas to the highest levels of leadership at Xero. Instead of trying to be perfect, I was honest and shared my story about how using my language and cultural knowledge helped me finally embrace my roots. More than all of the data that I showed, I think that my authenticity and bringing it together in a story really made it resonate more. This is how I set myself for a role that seems to have been made for me.

This experience of sharing my personal story and feeling comfortable with myself is an important lesson for people coming into their careers. When I was young, I didn’t have role models from a career standpoint. By sharing my story, I hope I can make people see that embracing your full self — including your culture — can help you discover new opportunities in your life and career. Being authentic with yourself and others makes a much larger impact than pretending to have the answers or trying to be “perfect”.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

When I was 15, I read the 7 Habits of Highly Successful Teens. The book has themes that I still practice today. One of the book’s themes focuses on how your habits transform who you are — whether it’s daily habits, your routine or what you focus your attention on. It taught me lessons about putting time into buckets as urgent/non-urgent and important/not important. For instance, if you’re spending time scrolling on your phone,it’s not important and not urgent. Not a good habit to get you to your goals. The book taught me to build in your habits to fit the person you want to be. That was a big turning point in my life when I was really young. It made me realize that time is the only asset we have and we need to structure and use it in a good way.

Before then, I was kind of spacy — this book taught me that to be a successful person you need to look at habits and how you’re spending your time. Funnily enough, in my adult life, the book that has changed me the most is Becoming Supernatural by Dr. Joe Dispenza. A lot of the themes in the book actually echo the early lessons from the 7 Habits around how our programmed habits can make or break us.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

My favorite life lesson quote is from Lao Tzu who said, “Watch your thoughts, they become your words; watch your words, they become your actions; watch your actions, they become your habits; watch your habits, they become your character; watch your character, it becomes your destiny.”

This quote resonates with me a lot since I’ve been studying my own habits since I was 15. It is of course advisable to try to become aware of how we spend our time and what we are thinking about. It is key to ask “why” a lot. Why are you doing a certain habit or why does a specific event make you feel a certain way. We’re not conscious of all our habitual patterns because they are embedded in us subconsciously. We can try to be aware and that helps many times, but there are also unresolved traumas and beliefs created very early in life that are difficult to change. It is a tricky and hard thing to do but it all starts with awareness and I think this quote sums it up nicely.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I’ve recently taken on a new leadership role as the US Hispanic Market Director at Xero. In this position, I lead the US Hispanic team and oversee efforts in support of Hispanic small business owners in our Xero communities across the US. Our team focuses on providing education materials to Hispanic accountants and bookkeepers so they can bring the benefits of cloud accounting to the Hispanic small businesses they work with. We also provide resources such as product training, translated content and events to help them get started. By partnering with accounting professionals in the Latino community, we can find new ways to help their small business clients thrive. Research from Stanford University revealed that over the past 10 years, the number of Latino business owners in the US grew 34 percent. At Xero, we want to help those business owners improve how they manage their business finances, save them time and create time for what they love to do like spend more time with their families.

I am also growing into a longer mediation practice and began songwriting a little bit over a year ago. I have a song out on Spotify/Apple/Google under the name “Jackiejaxie”

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. This will be intuitive to you but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

We don’t contemplate much of what we think and do in our lives, the majority of our activities are done on autopilot.. From the hand we use to brush our teeth, the catch phrases we use or even our postural habits and the way that we walk. If we aren’t careful, it’s really easy to fall into some unhealthy habits and patterns.

In my late 20s, I hit rock bottom. I found myself in toxic health, work and personal life situations. Over the years, I had picked up some seemingly normal but unhealthy habits, like drinking a few times a week to blow off steam from a stressful job that I hated. I was eating out almost every meal and not exercising. My mood was typically low and I had a lot of anxiety and stress. I was so young but I was struggling with my health and realized that although I wasn’t a raging alcoholic, I was addicted to alcohol for my happiness. I felt constantly anxious, trapped and unhappy with my day-to-day life. I knew I had to make some serious changes. I had a lot of knowledge about habits by this point but was living in survival day to day and felt powerless to make changes. I started to make changes slowly but intentionally.

A major change that I made was to quit alcohol. I knew that my happiness should not depend on alcohol, but quitting wasn’t easy. I felt very empty without the glass of wine to look forward to at the end of a stressful day and I just wanted to forget it and make the stress melt away. Something within me told me to replace this addiction with yoga. I had always admired yogis and never thought that I could become one of them. I was curious about this place of zen, even though I always preferred things at a faster pace. I discovered a style of yoga that was fast and was a set sequence that I could do on my own every morning. I was traveling the world as part of my job and began to wake up early to do the sequence every day. I then noticed I was going to bed earlier and eating differently in order to have a better practice. My body and mind had never felt so good so I did everything I could to support this feeling, like eating well and staying hydrated. I felt so empowered and strong. I lost 30 pounds and my health improved immensely. I learned breathing techniques and lost a lot of tension in my body which rippled into the rest of my life and how I would further expand in the future.

The practice helped me realize that I wasn’t a victim and I could take charge of my life. I learned that discipline is actually freeing. I didn’t have to be pushed around by a job and life that I hated. By adopting a few good habits, I proved to myself that I could make changes in my health and outlook on life. Yoga and movement are really helpful when building new habits because being able to learn to do new things you didn’t think you could do with your body is a really good way to train for real life. For example, being in a posture that you thought was completely inaccessible to you requires you to overcome your self doubt, build mental strength and a level of surrender that can be applied to most difficult situations off of the mat.

The daily practice and routine helped set my mind up for success at the beginning of the day. We get better at what we practice and every day I was practicing discipline, devotion and overcoming the edge of my beliefs. This rippled into my life in many positive ways. Most of our thoughts and actions come from our subconscious mind and getting into good habits and learning to approach things in a new way helped me be a better person even when I was on “autopilot” and not even thinking about it.

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

Habits have had everything to do with my success. Even picking up yoga created other “by-habits” like being careful not to stay up late, eating well and being around better people. Habits snowball and help us evolve.

My habits have built up the framework for the person that I have become. One example that I think about when I am trying to build a new habit is how I train my dog to react to certain words. She doesn’t think about sitting, she simply reacts automatically to sit when I tell her because I trained her in that way. There are parts of our brains and nervous systems that can be programmed similarly. I notice that I have similar responses to grabbing the phone when it rings or my morning rituals.

We have intelligence that allows us to plan ahead and understand long term goals and then there is the automatic part of ourselves, “the dog”, that operates on muscle memory and chemical conditioning. A key to success is to get these two parts of ourselves to align and work together. I truly believe if we aren’t working to grow and expand, not only do we stay stagnant but then it’s easier for bad habits to start creeping in because we aren’t putting in any effort to be aware of them. Our lives are only a series of moments that add up, so we have to break down our intentions moment by moment. These little moments can be so powerful if we align our habits and conditions to our goals or how we want to live our lives. Like the Lao Tzu quote that I mentioned, this all accumulates to our character which eventually defines our experience in life. One quote that I also love from Dr. Joe Dispenza says “Our personality becomes our personal reality.”

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

A way that I refer to bad habits is addiction, even if they are seemingly small or trivial. I have noticed that addictions are more than just to substances like alcohol. We can be addicted to almost anything, including our phones and our own destructive thoughts and emotions. Our emotions create chemical reactions in our brains that we become addicted to. If we are used to feeling unpleasant in some way, for example, stressed, we might always go back to that because our body gets a “high” from those specific emotions.

When we are children, we are like sponges that soak up information. We build up the majority of our neural pathways, patterns and conditioning all before the age of 7. After that, we aren’t so easy to pick up new ways of thinking and this gets harder especially after age 35. We might unconsciously have a preference for a destructive habit or feeling because we are used to it.

I noticed in myself that I thought I had overcome certain bad habits or addictions but I was just doing the opposite of the bad habit to overcompensate or had replaced it with another destructive habit. I had to address the underlying emotions and trauma that had caused it and start to learn to feel and think a new way. I had a bad addiction to coffee that I recently kicked. Even though I had beat my addiction to alcohol, I still had some underlying emotional patterns that just transferred the harmful behavior to another addiction. My coffee addiction was another step in my growth and evolution. In fact, I didn’t have to put much effort into kicking this habit because I had already changed my body chemically through meditation and yoga that I just didn’t fit with the habit any longer. Addiction isn’t always bad, I built a good “addiction” to yoga and now I am “addicted” to feeling joy more often.

The most important thing is to figure out how you feel when you are doing the bad habit or addiction. For example, when I binge eat it is because I am feeling anxiety or despair. I had gotten so used to feeling these things that I didn’t notice it so I had to investigate the events that were surrounding the binging episode. Work on finding that root cause to help you kick the habit while using some techniques that I have used in the past.There are 3 main methods I have observed and used myself to get over addiction or bad habits:

Cold Turkey: This can be challenging but can be effective depending on the mindset of the person. Going cold turkey forces us to quickly cut the chemical addiction that makes us want to grab the cigarette, the phone or whatever we are trying to quit. It’s really hard at first but can have lasting effects. This method really forces you to face the emotional trauma and thought patterns that caused it. If you can overcome this then it’s a really good method. The good thing about this method is that if you are able to set a boundary in your mind that is strong enough during this hard time, you can keep that boundary for good because the patterns in your brain will be stronger. On the other hand, if you keep trying this and it doesn’t work then you lose faith in yourself. Sometimes Cold Turkey can make you want to do the habit even more. Like when someone tells you that you can’t have cake, if you loved cake, then knowing you can’t have it can make you think about it more.

Baby Steps/Weaning: One way to “trick” yourself out of a bad habit is to do it gradually. For example, if you were smoking a pack a day and then go down 2 cigarettes a week. Your body will feel much less of the chemical withdrawal and once you’re down to 0 cigarettes you won’t be near as addicted. You’d have less of the physical addiction to deal with and would be only left to work on your mindset, which should also be easier as you had already cut down.

Replace: This can be used in conjunction with any of the above but it’s another way to “trick” yourself out of the bad habit. In my example, picking up yoga was a great replacement for drinking on the weekends because it made me feel great and that outweighed any fun that I got from staying up late and drinking. Another way that I have used this is when I was learning to eat less junk food. I found replacements for desserts that satisfied me very similarly, then I never even noticed that I wasn’t eating the full blown version of the dessert and actually came to get used to the healthier version.

Let’s talk about creating good habits in three areas, Wellness, Performance, and Focus. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum wellness. Please share a story or example for each.

The wellness habits you create will impact these other areas of performance and focus. The better your body and mind feel, the easier it is to focus and perform. The habits I’ve created that lead to optimum wellness include:

1. Journaling. Forcing myself to write every morning or night helped me be more in tune with myself and how I was feeling. It’s really easy to get wrapped up in a busy schedule and not even notice that you aren’t feeling very happy overall and start looking at trends that are causing that. This also helps me track my progress and I incorporate goal setting into my journaling each week to stay honest with myself.

2. Get into a good routine. I try to go to bed at the same time and wake up at the same time even on the weekends. I like to sync my sleep schedule with the sunrise and sunset, it does wonders for my energy. I also try to keep myself used to eating healthy foods and portions. I’ve noticed that when I am in a good routine with my timing of food and what I am eating then I don’t have excessive cravings and can digest better which for me translates into a lot more energy.

3. Move energy through your body. Whether it’s exercise or yoga, it’s important to move stagnant energy. This releases hormones that make you feel great. The thing that I loved about yoga in particular is that it helped me realize that I can do things that I thought were impossible. I love HIIT workouts and jumping around and dancing, it’s a great natural high.

Can you help explain some practices that can be used to develop those habits?

Meditation/Mindfulness Meditating was not natural to me at all but after years of doing yoga, I was finally able to sit. Learning more about connecting to my energy and inner world have been game changers for me. There are tons of ways to meditate, from guided to just sitting in silence. There is no wrong way to meditate, it’s just like anything else, explore different ways and don’t judge yourself! Observe yourself thinking and don’t beat yourself up if you’re not 100% relaxed after. If you meditated, it worked, trust me.

Breathwork/Breathing Exercises Breathing is a huge part of my yoga practice. I recently started to learn how to focus on specific breathing methods and it really can change the way that you feel. It is a great way to get into a meditative state quickly. I did some transformational breath and have heard great things about the Wim Hof Method.

Practice connecting to your heart Sometimes we get really wrapped up into our brains and connecting to our hearts and feeling heart centered emotions like love, joy or gratitude can really transform your life. I recommend taking deep breaths, putting your hand on your heart and thinking about someone you love or a place you’d love to be. This isI a great way to build new neural pathways to new habits.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimal performance at work or sport? Please share a story or example for each.

Envision your future: Just like our daily habits that we build by action, we can build up habits in our own mind and start mentally rehearsing for what we want in our lives. Create a vision board, but in your mind, a movie in your head that you play over and over until you believe and act like it is already happening — and then it does. It’s important to be very clear on what you want and to not overcomplicate it. Read up on people who have done what you have and try to mimic key characteristics. Think about what you’d be like if you had achieved everything that you wanted and start behaving that way.

Work hard and smart. I believe that we do have to work hard to achieve our goals but I also think that it is important to cut out any unneeded tasks or shenanigans, as I call it, that don’t help you reach your goals. I’ve had to learn and am still learning the art of saying no.

Try new things. Trying new ways of doing things often leads us to working smart. No matter how long I’ve been in a role, I don’t know everything and being open to new ideas has helped me grow much faster. Sometimes we need an outside, unbiased view of how we are approaching something.

Can you help explain some practices that can be used to develop those habits?

I believe that any of our wellness habits will flow into our performance naturally, I’d incorporate the wellness habits I recommended if you are wanting to increase your performance.

Take care of your body: If our body feels great, we have more energy to perform at our optimum level. When we are taking care of our body we are also working on our mind and helping ourselves feel confident and empowered. Rest is just as important as exercising or eating well.

Take care of your mind: Our minds are easily overlooked but it’s crucial to be honest with ourselves if we are feeling overwhelmed or our minds are constantly racing. I went through a phase of burnout where I was exercising and eating well but I could never shake the feeling of stress and overwhelm. It wasn’t until I trained myself to meditate that this started to subside. Just as resting our bodies is important, it is important to rest our brains. Taking a break from electronics and books and the instant gratification of social media is crucial for our mental health.

Take care of your emotions and soul: In our society it is really easy to bury our feelings and distract ourselves with work, people or a substance. But eventually these emotions show up as stress or us getting sick. Allow yourself to feel your emotions and use tools like journaling to help process them. Try to do as many things you can that bring you joy and if something doesn’t bring you joy, approach it with joy.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimal focus? Please share a story or example for each.

Once I incorporated my wellness and performance habits, this bled into better focus. I recommend to especially incorporate mediation and stay away from electronics after certain hours at night or even taking a periodic social media break. Our minds quickly get used to the instant gratification or an instant dopamine hit from our phones, computers or TVs. We fall out of balance and come to expect that instant gratification and as a result it is harder to concentrate on just one thing.

Can you help explain some practices that can be used to develop those habits?

As a leader, you likely experience times when you are in a state of Flow. Flow has been described as a pleasurable mental state that occurs when you do something that you are skilled at, that is challenging, and that is meaningful. Can you share some ideas from your experience about how we can achieve a state of Flow more often in our lives?

To me, flow is a sort of “natural high” when we are aligned with our spirit, mind and body but simultaneously feeling challenged. When I am in a state of flow, it is like I am working and moving effortlessly without having to overthink and ideas are just flowing to me. To achieve this state, I depend on movement, mindfulness and my morning practices. Before starting my day I journal, practice meditation and yoga. Some days I incorporate other movement practices and breathing practices. Doing these things first in the morning helps me “get over” myself and face any self doubt that I may have so that I can face the day with strength and vigor. It’s like I am “practicing” going into this state and training my mind for it. Many days, I can get at least a taste of flow but it is something you can’t come to expect every single time. Putting that type of pressure on it actually pushes away the feeling of flow. Accepting whatever comes and making the best of each situation with a light attitude gets me closer to flow especially if I am not in an ideal situation. Throughout the day, I try to incorporate deep breathing and check in to see if I am being heart-centered. I pay attention to what types of activities give me energy and limit activities that may drain me. I thrive in brainstorming sessions and really feed off of other people’s energy. I get a bit drained from a lot of screen time or doing admin work so I try to take breaks when I have to do a lot of these activities. I am naturally in a state of flow when I am moving so taking walks or doing a short lunchtime workout helps out a lot.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

There is an overarching challenge we face in organizations and society (especially in industries like accounting) where traits like overworking, competition and emotional repression seem to be encouraged. People are misaligned from what is actually important to them and while productivity is important, it’s not the only thing. We seem to constantly be in a state of survival and stress. Nature operates in seasons and isn’t always in production mode. We must also find this balance as humans who are a part of nature, where we have phases where we restore.

We must remember that there are feminine traits that should be brought forward in both sexes and in our communities. Traits like empathy, rest, being authentic and emotional intelligence will be key to corporate culture in the future. I have seen burnout, addiction and stress-related health issues rise up far too often in the Accounting Industry. Stress is currently normalized and is not sustainable. Stress is healthy in phases, but over time it wears on our mental and physical health and ultimately makes us less effective. With the onset of Covid-19, people started to realize what their true priorities are and it opened up a new view into how intertwined people’s personal lives are with work and our humanness. I think that the world is going into an era where femine energy is more prioritized than ever.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Dr. Joe Dispenza, I have been to as many of his workshops as possible but would love to share a meal with him.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can learn about the latest updates and events from our US Hispanic team here. I’m also on Linkedin, and Twitter @Jackieyacky.