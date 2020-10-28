Environmentally-Focused Community Service Ideas

Getting involved in community service can be an ideal way for one or an organization to participate in the society they live in. One doesn’t have to spend much to feel that they have helped the community. There are little activities that can make a significant impact on the locality, and they would be appreciated. Also, people have deviated to help sustain the environment, which is an ideal project to contribute to the community. Therefore, this article will explain some community service activities that one can get involved in to save the environment and build a conducive environment.

Start a Garden / Plant Trees

A garden or a tree-planting project are ideas that would help the society, especially in the regions in which the project is performed. One must ensure that the project is a shared one, within the community or town. The project must also be strategically placed in which it will benefit members of the community. The trees can provide shade, and therefore it can be ideal for planting them in public places like parks. On the other hand, produce from the garden can be donated to the vulnerable in society like charity. Therefore, such a project would not only save the society but the environment, as trees improve air quality, shade, and even attract rainfall.

Garbage Clean Up

Public places can be littered, especially in hiking or biking trails. These can be plastic bags materials that are non-biodegradable and would pollute the environment. Therefore, if one can collect them in the name of community service, it would be a great idea. One has to ensure that they are cautious of traffic rules if they are in areas with high traffic.

Organize a Recycling Fair

Many items in homes or offices that are regarded as wastes can be recycled to save the environment. For instance, one can participate in a door to door activity to look for phone books and organize their recycling. Also, collecting bottles and cans can be ideal to ensure that the environment is safe from pollution.

Organize Fundraising

Sometimes, one may not have the capital to conduct some services like auditing or local legion upgrade. Getting a fundraiser to collect finds could be an ideal way to ensure that one gets professional to help the community at large.