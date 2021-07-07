Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Environmental Volunteer Opportunities that Make a Difference | Ekaterina Fields

When looking for volunteer opportunities, it is essential to choose one that speaks to your heart. That is to say, pick a concern that is important to you, and do your very best to help remedy it – even if it is only a little bit. 

Lately, the world has become more concerned than ever about environmental activism. As such, it is easier than ever to find volunteer opportunities in your area, allowing you to help make a difference.

Plant Trees

One of the simplest ways to make a significant difference is to help plant trees. Reach out to The Arbor Day Foundation to get started on this process, as planting trees help air quality and prevent soil erosion, among other benefits.

Clean Water

Depending on where you are located, you may be able to join in on Charity: water’s clean water initiative. Through this organization, volunteers can help install, assess, and monitor clean water solutions where it is needed the most.

WWOOF at an Eco-Conscious Farm

WWOOF, which stands for World Wide Opportunities at Organic Farms, is an organization that connects farms around the world. WWOOF volunteers (aka WOOFers) provide labor on these small farms, usually in exchange for room and board.

Sustainable Agriculture in Nepal

The Sustainable Agriculture Project in Nepal connects volunteers with small farming groups within Nepal. These farmers struggle to produce enough food and need all of the extra help they can get to stand any chance of making a profit.

Host a Cleanup

Want to make a difference but don’t know where to start? Why not organize a local cleanup. Encourage a team to gather and help clean up an area, be it a local park, beach, or even just the roads (which tend to collect an awful lot of trash).

Sea Champions

The Marine Conservation Society (MCS) is always looking for volunteers to help their program known as Sea Champions. These volunteers help to clean up beaches, encourage sustainable food choices, and provide education.

Promote Climate Change Awareness

If you’re looking for a way to help without having to travel far, check out Global Power Shift. They are looking for volunteers to help support their campaign for climate change awareness.

Article originally published on EkaterinaFields-Community.com

    Ekaterina Fields, Actress and Environmental Activist

    Ekaterina Fields is an actress and model based in London, UK. She is also an activist, advocating for the needs of children with disabilities, as well as providing support for people with cancer. Ekaterina is notable for her work in film and television, including her childhood role in "Higher Than Rainbow," a Russian film. Ekaterina starred in two shows: "Perfect World" and "The Auction House ." She has also had an extensive modeling career, working in Russia, France, and England. 

    Although Ekaterina Fields was an international celebrity, she also kept a job on the side, working as a Russian-English interpreter and assistant to the CEO of Oman Oil Company, John Deuss. In 1997, she moved from Paris to London to pursue her B.A. in Marketing and Finance at City University. She continued her modeling career in London, signing with NEVS modeling agency.

    By utilizing her platform to spread awareness for great causes, Ekaterina is able to help gain support for those who need it most. In addition to her professional life, Ekaterina Fields is a mother of two, and she is also passionate about maintaining an eco-friendly lifestyle for herself and her children.

    Today, Ekaterina focuses on several of her passions: her children, special needs advocacy and charity, and the promotion of an eco-friendly lifestyle. After her daughter was diagnosed with special needs, Ekaterina began the push to support charities that benefit all children with special needs. Ekaterina also makes it a priority to teach her children how to live as eco-friendly as possible. In addition, she has continued to make appearances on Russian television in recent years.

