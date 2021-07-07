Environmental Volunteer Opportunities that Make a Difference | Ekaterina Fields

When looking for volunteer opportunities, it is essential to choose one that speaks to your heart. That is to say, pick a concern that is important to you, and do your very best to help remedy it – even if it is only a little bit.

Lately, the world has become more concerned than ever about environmental activism. As such, it is easier than ever to find volunteer opportunities in your area, allowing you to help make a difference.

Plant Trees

One of the simplest ways to make a significant difference is to help plant trees. Reach out to The Arbor Day Foundation to get started on this process, as planting trees help air quality and prevent soil erosion, among other benefits.

Clean Water

Depending on where you are located, you may be able to join in on Charity: water’s clean water initiative. Through this organization, volunteers can help install, assess, and monitor clean water solutions where it is needed the most.

WWOOF at an Eco-Conscious Farm

WWOOF, which stands for World Wide Opportunities at Organic Farms, is an organization that connects farms around the world. WWOOF volunteers (aka WOOFers) provide labor on these small farms, usually in exchange for room and board.

Sustainable Agriculture in Nepal

The Sustainable Agriculture Project in Nepal connects volunteers with small farming groups within Nepal. These farmers struggle to produce enough food and need all of the extra help they can get to stand any chance of making a profit.

Host a Cleanup

Want to make a difference but don’t know where to start? Why not organize a local cleanup. Encourage a team to gather and help clean up an area, be it a local park, beach, or even just the roads (which tend to collect an awful lot of trash).

Sea Champions

The Marine Conservation Society (MCS) is always looking for volunteers to help their program known as Sea Champions. These volunteers help to clean up beaches, encourage sustainable food choices, and provide education.

Promote Climate Change Awareness

If you’re looking for a way to help without having to travel far, check out Global Power Shift. They are looking for volunteers to help support their campaign for climate change awareness.

Article originally published on EkaterinaFields-Community.com