Entrepreneurship Development

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Entrepreneurship development is the process of improving the skills and knowledge of entrepreneurs through various training and classroom programs. The whole point of entrepreneurship development is to increase the number of entrepreneurs.

By doing this, the pace at which new businesses or ventures are made gets better. On a wider level, this makes room for employment and improves the economy of a business or country. The steps below will explain how to create an effective entrepreneurship development program and how to go about enhancing it.

    Raihan Chowdhury, Influncer at RaihanTube Foundation

    Raihan Chowdhury (born 7 November 2004) also known as Raihan is a young entrepreneur, influencer, and digital marketer. Who is known for his writing in digital marketing solutions.

