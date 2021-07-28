Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Entrepreneurship and the Great Resignation

When economies turn down, entrepreneurs turn up, as observed after the Great Depression, 9/11, and other economic slumps. Similarly, COVID-19 has led to a massive increase in entrepreneurial activity. Researchers at the Peterson Institute for International Economics noted that Americans started 4.4 million businesses in 2020 which is a 24 percent increase from the year before. […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

When economies turn down, entrepreneurs turn up, as observed after the Great Depression, 9/11, and other economic slumps. Similarly, COVID-19 has led to a massive increase in entrepreneurial activity. Researchers at the Peterson Institute for International Economics noted that Americans started 4.4 million businesses in 2020 which is a 24 percent increase from the year before. It is by far the biggest increase on record. That pace has further accelerated in 2021- there has been an enormous rise in the number of businesses launching. In fact, some 1.36 million new companies were started in the first quarter of this year. I’m certain that those numbers will continue to grow as more and more people exit the traditional 9 to 5 landscape and make their startup dreams come true.

Over the past two years, we’ve also witnessed existing business owners regroup and pivot as other fledgling entrepreneurs emerged as products of the pandemic. Because so many employees were furloughed or laid off during COVID, many turned to entrepreneurship to take control of their earnings, livelihood and lives. Additionally, a multitude of aspiring entrepreneurs have now had plenty of time to plan for and launch their businesses and further shape the post-pandemic economy, and we’ll continue to see these new startups emerge.

The Great Resignation

And, we are now on the verge of the great resignation. Many employees are being lured back to the office and are not happy about it. They’ve gotten used to more freedom, flexibility and the ability to work from home. I had dinner with a few friends last week who were talking about how they got “the email” that it was time to return to the office and they were not very excited about it. They were plotting ways to stall or otherwise thwart their returns (and many other workers are right there with them).

Further, employees who remained in their positions during the pandemic have been left with more on their plates, lower salaries and are now experiencing extreme burnout as a result. This decreased job satisfaction will also push many towards entrepreneurship in order to better balance their lives.

A Changing Business Landscape

The enormous potential for democratizing entrepreneurship and creating new entrepreneurial role models (those that others will more easily identify with) will also have a long-term impact on the business landscape. This shift could inspire additional non-traditional entrepreneurs (minorities and women) to embark on entrepreneurial endeavors and start their own businesses.

There are also many new holes and gaps to fill in the morphing marketplace, and startups can adjust to these changing needs quicker than their larger corporate counterparts. We can also expect that those groups that have been more adversely impacted by COVID in the corporate world  will continue to turn to entrepreneurship as a way to have greater control over their professional destinies.

Factors That Will Ignite This Growth

The persistent rise and future impact of entrepreneurship will carry on post-pandemic fueled by issues such as lower thresholds for people starting their own businesses, many turning to entrepreneurship out of dissatisfaction with the corporate world and its response to COVID-19, and the prolonged growth of the gig economy. There will also be many emerging entrepreneurial opportunities  that new and inspiring entrepreneurs can take advantage of by reacting to shifting consumer demands, morphing industries and new market opportunities.

As you can tell, our entrepreneurial outlook is bright with many new founders soon joining the startup pack. It will be interesting to see what will happen to the business environment in 2022 and beyond!

~Charlene Walters is the author of Launch Your Inner Entrepreneur and the host of the TV Show Launch which is now streaming on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV (DB & A Network).

    Charlene Walters, MBA, PhD, Author, Business and Branding Mentor, Speaker, Trainer at Charlene Walters, MBA, PhD, LLC

    Charlene Walters, MBA, PhD,  is an entrepreneurship coach, business and branding mentor, speaker, corporate trainer and author of Launch Your Inner Entrepreneur. She serves as a mentor on Entrepreneur magazine’s “Ask an Expert” forum and through her own consulting business (Charlene Walters, MBA, PhD, LLC), is featured among other CEOs, influencers and celebrities on the BAM Network and was recently selected as one of 150 Marketers to Follow by Rubicly. Follow Charlene on social:

    Twitter  LinkedIn  Instagram

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    The Future of Entrepreneurship Is Female _ Courtney Montgomery
    //

    The Future of Entrepreneurship Is Female

    by Courtney Montgomery
    Community//

    Start a Business During a Pandemic? Why Now Might Be the Best Time

    by Candice Bakx-Friesen
    Community//

    The Rise of the Female Enterprise

    by Ahmed Muneeb
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.