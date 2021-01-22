Entrepreneurs Building Habits

How can entrepreneurs bring more structure to their work?

As an introduction, my name is Dan Gusz, and I am the CEO of Lloyd, a startup bringing structure and accountability to the careers of individuals around the world. As part of our program, we partner with our members to build positive habits in their careers. This article is intended to give a perspective on how everyone, including entrepreneurs, can build stronger habits in their work days (and careers overall). Whether an individual works at a startup or a larger company, goals exist that need to be hit for the organization to be successful. This article aims to understand how behavior science can be leveraged in the pursuit of work activities and hitting goals at work.

To start, let’s discuss a typical startup working environment. Blogs, podcasts, and other outlets often cover or mention how finding success at a startup means working in an unstructured environment. This has recently been written about by Harvard Business School, Monster, and Inc. There are pros and cons to the level of structure in an organization, and this article isn’t intended to dive into that subject specifically. Instead, in light of acknowledging that many entrepreneurs and employees at startups work in unstructured environments, this article will explore how these individuals can work effectively in an unstructured environment? Specifically, how can behavior science be used to build better actions, behaviors, and habits!

I’ll start off with some quick definitions so we’re all on the same page. As defined by Merriam-Webster, to “behave” is to “manage the actions of (oneself)”, and a habit is, “a settled tendency or usual manner of behavior.” To go deeper, behavior scientist and Stanford Professor BJ Fogg has created a behavior framework based on his extensive research: Behavior = Motivation x Ability x Prompt. Said differently, a Behavior will happen when an individual has the right Motivation, has the Ability to complete the Behavior, and has an effective Prompt at the right time (e.g. an alarm clock at the time that you want to wake up in the morning).

In the case of a work environment, there are a plethora of Prompts that encourage Behaviors to happen (and on-time, done well, etc.). Here are a few examples (not perfectly MECE, but illustrative):

Supervisor: a supervisor gives structured goals, assignments, and deadlines. All of these are direct Prompts for work that needs to be done. Organizational Culture: the organizational leadership outlines broad expectations, values, norms, and ways of working / behaviors. The organization may also have a culture that provides guidance (explicit or implicit) around the work environment, work quality, work timing, and work hours, etc. Said differently, Prompts! Coworkers: the peers at an organization can help set expectations. For example, seeing the pace that coworkers work at, as well as the way that they work, provide individuals with a model of how work gets done. Coworkers can also provide encouragement, which can be both a Prompt (I should keep going!) and Motivation (I can do it!). Other Stakeholders on Projects: even more specific than coworkers, stakeholders on a project (both internal and external to your organization) provide structure and accountability to complete one’s individual work. Said differently, a project team and project meetings are Prompts!

These Prompts and others that are found in traditional work environments provide structure for employees, not necessarily a bad thing if they lead to Behavior in line with organizational goals. Some Prompts may be very direct (a supervisor giving a specific direction) and some may be indirect (organizational norms for work quality, timeliness, etc.) but all provide Prompts (and thus structure) regarding what needs to be done, when, and how.

Let’s now examine the environment that an entrepreneur may work in each day. No supervisor, often no existing organizational culture, limited to no office environment, limited or no coworkers, and often more loosely defined stakeholders on projects. In behavior science terms, an entrepreneur lacks many of the typical Prompts that others have in their work day to create and sustain behaviors in line with goals.

Here is a specific example: create a monthly marketing plan. Let’s compare this behavior for an entrepreneur vs. someone in a larger office environment:

As we see, entrepreneurs need to be especially cognizant of what Prompts they may or may not have to achieve their desired actions and Behaviors. Without the typical structures in a workplace, it is more likely that an entrepreneur may miss deadlines, have varying quality of deliverables, or may struggle to find examples of how their work should look, feel, or sound. This isn’t the fault of the entrepreneur, but rather a recognition of additional steps an entrepreneur may need to take to turn an action into a Behavior. In the marketing plan example above, a solution could be that an entrepreneur finds an outside advisor who can review this plan each month. The recurring calendar invite for the event is a Prompt for the entrepreneur to complete the work, and the meeting with someone else is another Prompt to create high-quality, clear, and completed work.

Indeed, creating structure can be difficult for entrepreneurs, and I personally struggle with this myself. Oftentimes I find that the diversity of needs of a young company, and the influx of new inputs can be distracting. The adage that entrepreneurs need to be good at “saying no” (example from Forbes) is especially true for me personally. When it is your own company, every piece of new information can feel like a strong Prompt (for instance: feedback from one customer sometimes can make me laser focused on solving that one problem, right in the moment). For me, I have found it important to develop stronger Prompts to highlight my key priorities, and the key priorities of my company. To use the frame work from Professor Fogg (Behavior = Motivation x Ability x Prompt): I have a high degree of Motivation, often have the Ability or am Motivated to gain the Ability, but I need to hone my Prompts to ensure I am conducting the correct Behaviors!

It’s not all bad news, though. An entrepreneur may have a few advantages. As I just mentioned using the behavior formula from above (Behavior = Motivation x Ability x Prompt), an entrepreneur may have a higher sense of Motivation since an entrepreneur is often much more personally connected to the work. And furthermore, an entrepreneur may have a higher sense of Ability since an entrepreneur may intentionally start a business in an area of expertise (or due to a particularly high level of Motivation to deeply learn the area of need). From personal experience, at a startup, Motivation is often never an issue for me. Thus, the Prompt is often the key for entrepreneurs. Designing good Prompts doesn’t need to be hard, but it does need to be intentional.

So how do you get started? For one tool to use, check out the Habit Canvas from habit expert Samuel Salzer: https://samuelsalzer.com/habit-canvas/. Remember, the topics discussed in this article are not an indictment on any entrepreneur or startup employee. I personally struggle with creating effective Prompts as well, as do many other entrepreneurs that I know. This is about the environment an individual works within, and how to further program that environment to provide structure. I’d love to hear from you and how you are creating Prompts at your startup or in your work environment: [email protected].