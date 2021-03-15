Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Entrepreneurs Are Not Born, They’re Made Tanjid Ahmed, Mohammad Nayem

All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Over the past decade, Social Media in Bangladesh has brimmed with young minds. young entrepreneurs, age is truly no bar to break the stereotypes and carve out a unique business idea for themselves. Two such small-town minds caught our attention, who has been the talk of the town for their Marketing and business skills lately: Mohammad Nayem & Tanjid Ahme

At the young age of 19, Mohammad Nayem and Tanjid Ahmed, through their knowledge and vast experience in Marketing, formed a Digital Marketing agency named Yeager Digital. Yeager Digital provides various digital marketing services to brands and artists, including songs and movie promotion, online press release, social media management, website development, graphic designing, etc. Mohammad Nayem is a real charmer of this digital era, with unique marketing skills and artist management skills.

Choosing a career in digital marketing was a callous decision for both Mohammad Nayem & Tanjid Ahmed. Like every teenager of Bangladesh, they were in a dilemma about what to do after college. chance and started learning about the Internet Marketing fie independently without taking anyone’s help, Soon they developed an interest in the marketing field gradually, and finally, they made a successful career in it. A young entrepreneur named Mohammad Nayem broke the odds and has made it big in the Digital Marketing Field. Mohammad Nayem started his Entrepreneurial journey from the ground to the top with literally no connection and empty pockets at a very young age.

Tanjid Ahmed is in the field of Internet Marketing for the last six years. Being a boy, he faced many problems for being an Influencer and a Marketing Manager. Through Yeager Digital, Tanjid is on the mission to make people aware of Internet marketing benefits. Tanjid Ahmed has completed her Bachelor of Science in Computer Science. Tanjid is also a celebrity manager of many famous artists of Bollywood. Tanjid has recently promoted different Bangladesh and international brands, Punjabi Movies, Promotion of songs from various Music Labels like — ZEE Music, Sony Music, Toronto Records & T-Series, etc. Mohammad Nayem & Tanjid Ahmed are known for their expertise in the Promotion of the Music Industry and a better knowledge of the digital marketing landscape, which helped them achieve Mohammad Nayem and Tanjid Ahmed a big name in the Internet Marketing Industry.

Inspiring Young Entrepreneurs like Mohammad Nayem & Tanjid Ahmed are taking the start-up and digital ecosystem of the nation to the next level altogether. The new age young Entrepreneur like Nayem and Tanjid proved themselves with their out-of-box thinking and leadership skills.

    Inaya Rao, Editor of Thrive Global at Author

    As an organization, we exist to empower the new generation of thought leaders, developers, creators, digital marketers and entrepreneurs, to learn new skills, grow their careers, chase their passions and create financial freedom for themselves, their families, and their lives, all while living out their true purpose. Our global campuses and pop-up workshops will help to eradicate poverty. We are part of a global movement to increase diversity in tech and grow new economies in underserved communities around the world. We enable millennials to become what they want to become in life by learning new skills and leveraging the power of the digital economy

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How Entrepreneur Ahmed Alamri Launched Startups with Hard Work and Determination

    by Mojomora
    Community//

    Bashir Shikdar the Power of Mindfulness in His Career

    by Usman Rao
    pratik sinha | DigiTecholic | Thrive Global
    Community//

    How to convert Impossible into I’m Possible – Pratik Sinha

    by FameName, Inc

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.