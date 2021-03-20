Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Entrepreneurs Are Not Born, They’re Made Sagar Joshi

All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them

The word entrepreneur is borrowed from the French word ‘entreprendre’ meaning – to undertake. It shares similarities with a word from home; the Sanskrit word Antha Prerna which means ‘self-motivated’. Entrepreneurs are not born. Entrepreneurs are not like athletes, they don’t need natural inherent body and muscles. An athlete’s child may grow up an athlete, but it would not happen in an entrepreneur’s family. However, entrepreneurs are nurtually made, and they own some special qualities and also need some trainings and experiences as athletes. “Entrepreneurial thinking is for everyone

Recently, “Business and Technology Award Show 2021” was organized in Hyderabad. Where, so many business and technology personalities were awarded for doing well in various fields of all over the country. Sagar Joshi, founder of Media Hindutan who was the chief guest of the program, said that in today’s time digital and social media marketing is very important.

Sagar said that according to the latest figures, more than 2 billion people are regularly active on Facebook. Similarly, there are about 1 billion on Instagram, about 2 billion on YouTube and more than 350 million active users on Twitter. If we talk about India only then more than 700 million people run internet every day. For this reason, when such a large community is on the Internet, where are you looking for your client?

To get success through social media and digital marketing it is important to promote yourself and your business in a better way. If you use it with assured plans, then it will definitely benefit you and your business. In the present times if we see from the point of view of entertainment, maximum usage of internet is in India. On the other hand, in developed countries, more than 70 percent business is being done through internet. More than 70 business people were honored during the program. While appreciating the program, Joshi said that such programs bring new entrepreneurs and new enthusiasm in the youth.

