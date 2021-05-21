Entrepreneurs Are Not Born, They’re Made Akash pillay

Amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, each and every person is trying to utilize the lockdown period to indulge into something productive. Akash pillay, a 25-year-old guy from Pune, is currently leaving no stone unturned in maintaining his body and his social media is proof of it.

Akash is a fitness phenomenon and athlete, with extensive knowledge about fitness, healthy lifestyle, personality development, and much more, Apart from being a youngest entrepreneur, Akash pillay is an ardent fitness lover and has been focusing on his body transformation since years. In his recent Instagram post, akash shared the pictures of his fully transformed body which has left the netizens astonished and how.

Sharing his transformation pictures, Akash Pillay wrote a heartfelt message and the thought behind his transformation. Akash shares, The intention behind what we post on social media is very important. If you have a large following then it is your duty to plant seeds of Light in people’s lives each day. Because Karma for planting darkness is very severe.

So.., this is a friendly reminder that every single person you see today is battling through something, so spread positivity and don’t be a problem to people…The world has enough of Critics …BE AN ENCOURAGER!!”.

Within minutes of uploading his transformational pictures, Akash Pillay received a tremendous response from his followers and friends who were pouring in lots of love and positivity for the young lad, Akash Pillay who belongs to Pune started his business of event management in his hometown under the name Storror Nightlife which is extremely popular among the Pune nightclubs. The incredible entrepreneur quit his high-paying job in MNC to fulfill his dream of starting his owner venture. Akash is also an endorser, fashion, and fitness influencer, model-based out of Pune.