Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Entrepreneurs Are Not Born, They’re Made Akash pillay

Entrepreneur Akash pillay sets a perfect example of leading a fit and healthy lifestyle

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, each and every person is trying to utilize the lockdown period to indulge into something productive. Akash pillay, a 25-year-old guy from Pune, is currently leaving no stone unturned in maintaining his body and his social media is proof of it.

Akash is a fitness phenomenon and athlete, with extensive knowledge about fitness, healthy lifestyle, personality development, and much more, Apart from being a youngest entrepreneur, Akash pillay is an ardent fitness lover and has been focusing on his body transformation since years. In his recent Instagram post, akash shared the pictures of his fully transformed body which has left the netizens astonished and how.

Sharing his transformation pictures, Akash Pillay wrote a heartfelt message and the thought behind his transformation. Akash shares, The intention behind what we post on social media is very important. If you have a large following then it is your duty to plant seeds of Light in people’s lives each day. Because Karma for planting darkness is very severe.

So.., this is a friendly reminder that every single person you see today is battling through something,  so spread positivity and don’t be a problem to people…The world has enough of Critics …BE AN ENCOURAGER!!”.

Within minutes of uploading his transformational pictures, Akash Pillay received a tremendous response from his followers and friends who were pouring in lots of love and positivity for the young lad, Akash Pillay who belongs to Pune started his business of event management in his hometown under the name Storror Nightlife which is extremely popular among the Pune nightclubs. The incredible entrepreneur quit his high-paying job in MNC to fulfill his dream of starting his owner venture. Akash is also an endorser, fashion, and fitness influencer, model-based out of Pune.

    Paul Ade, Editor of Thrive Global at Author

    As an organization, we exist to empower the new generation of thought leaders, developers, creators, digital marketers and entrepreneurs, to learn new skills, grow their careers, chase their passions and create financial freedom for themselves, their families, and their lives, all while living out their true purpose. Our global campuses and pop-up workshops will help to eradicate poverty. We are part of a global movement to increase diversity in tech and grow new economies in underserved communities around the world. We enable millennials to become what they want to become in life by learning new skills and leveraging the power of the digital economy

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How To Face Challenges As An Entrepreneur – Akash Singh Rajput

    by Vasid Qureshi
    Community//

    There is Nothing Called Overnight Success – says Motivational Speaker Akash Shivdarshan Singh

    by Alexander Maxwell
    Community//

    Stay fit physically, mentally and emotionally through the man behind the online fitness and health training: Jake Havron

    by Quiane Crews
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.