Entrepreneurs and the Divine: “The ultimate act of self-love.” An interview with Lydia Hawthorn.

This week I had the pleasure of interviewing Lydia Hawthorn, a tarot practitioner of several years who owns her own practice by the name of That Lyds Life. What started as her passion project alongside her career has now blossomed into a thriving business in which she gets to help and heal the clients who solicit her guidance.

Tell me about your business, and what kind of work you do.

By day I am Head of Software Agility for a gambling brand but I also own a business called That Lyds Life, focussing on therapeutic tarot practice and astrological readings. My career started in tech delivery around 7 years ago but I came to tarot and astrology later on.

Setting up TLL started as a passion project to prove to myself I was capable of following my dreams. It’s grown along the way into a network of wonderful people who I help navigate challenging times in their lives and articulate their feelings when they are struggling to find the right words.

Have you ever used numerology or tarot readings to inform your business decisions?

Only every day! I moved companies around 4 months ago and that was majorly down to the invitations I received when reading for myself. I will pull cards when I’m ruminating on specific questions or decisions to see what energy comes through and how I’m being invited to gain new perspectives.

Tarot cards, unless you are a psychic or medium, are not in and of themselves able to guarantee our future. They are always an invitation or reassurance of the options available to you. Sometimes if there’s a strong message I’ll be reading for other people and the same card will come up and I know it’s meant for me not them, so tarot has a way of getting your attention even if you think you’re listening

To what extent do you think your astrological sign affects your entrepreneurship, leadership style, or business acumen?

So I am a Virgo Moon, Aries Sun and Capricorn Rising meaning I’m all earth and fire. I need to be taking action to feel like I’m making progress and sitting still for me is difficult. My Aries Sun is the main instigator of my ambition and my Virgo Moon takes a lot of self-worth from taking an idea and manifesting it physically. Mars is in Pisces for me which makes me a forward thinker and so planning based on intuitive feelings is key to my strategic skill set.

Have you ever visited a psychic or paranormal medium to find professional solutions?

For me I know first hand how unhelpful it can be to go to a reading with only one question in mind. It is this blinkered view that can result in anything but the answer you’re looking for coming up – fixation can become resistance. Instead, I always ask for spirit to show me ‘what I need to see/hear to serve my highest self and those around me’. This is a much more passive approach but shows pure intention that you trust the Universe to provide you with the answers that you need most.

What first got you into paranormal, esoteric, or mystical knowledge?

My aunt is a psychic medium and so it’s something I’ve been exposed to since I was a child. I am currently going through my Saturn Return and I think that plus having my first child really awakened a desire to find out who I am at my core. Like many people in my early 20s I lived my life how I thought I was meant to according to social limitations. When I started to connect more to tarot practice and manifestation I began taking more risks and putting myself out there in a way that I normally felt too worried about failing to do.

Immediately I was met with positive experience after positive experience and as I began to read more people they would tell me how impactful and healing they found my practice. This was like the biggest gift I’d ever been given because my Virgo Moon is intrinsically self deprecating and I have never believed that people say nice things because they mean them. Yet here I am now with repeat clients who come back time and time again, pay money to show they respect my gift and leave feeling empowered, healed and reassured about emotional life events that they are navigating. It’s been a wonderful thing

What do you have to say to the naysayers or the doubters?

I’m not here for them. It’s not to say that if someone was starting out exploring this world that I’d not have time for them, the opposite in fact. But I always knew, seeing my auntie experience those types of people, that your practice is here to help and heal those who need it.

The naysayers are never going to benefit from the invitation tarot and astrology provide for them because they don’t understand how it could possibly tell them anything about themselves that they don’t already know. That is always a shame to me given how much more of yourself there is to love and hold space for when you understand how you’re wired. Especially the parts of you that you see as flaws, astrology and tarot helps you to see why they can in fact be your greatest strengths.

Do you think your beliefs have strengthened your business skills or improved your entrepreneurship?

I no longer feel fear of failure. It has made me more outgoing and ambitious because I know now that I do deserve to follow my dreams. This was something I used to struggle with. The whole ‘daring to dream means admitting that you have dreams’ complex has plagued me since I was a child. I no longer am scared to admit I have dreams for fear that they will die by breathing them into existence. Manifesting them into reality is in fact the way I can honour them in an intentional way and demonstrate to the universe that I’m turning up for myself. The ultimate act of self-love.

To follow Lydia’s entrepreneurial and spiritual journey, you can connect with her on TikTok or Instagram.