Entrepreneurs and the Divine: “The best teacher is life’s experiences.” An interview with Nia Davies.

This week I had the pleasure of interviewing Nia Davies. Nia Davies is a scientist and entrepreneur from London, England. She runs a legal cannabis start-up in the women’s wellness space, called Yugenial, and is an avid writer on the topics of science, spirituality and psychedelics.

Tell me about your business, and what kind of work you do.

I have a very millennial portfolio career so I wear a few different hats at once. I’m currently studying for a part-time Master’s degree in entrepreneurship, while launching a cannabis brand and working for a B Corporation start-up hub called x+why.

Have you ever used numerology or tarot readings to inform your business decisions?

Yes I’ve been seeing tarot readers for a few years now. I’m half Korean and my mother is a very spiritual person – she often has prophetic dreams and grew up learning palm reading. I’m not sure why I’ve always been drawn to Tarot in particular but it’s always felt the most accurate. During lockdown I actually decided to complete a Tarot course myself so that I can do my own readings.

In the past, I’ve consulted readers on both business and relationship decisions. Business is really all about human relationships, so I find the psychological archetypes useful. It gives me new dimensions to think about. For example the last reading I did was to determine how I really felt about approaching a new supplier. The cards reminded me that I need to look into my motivations more deeply, and find what my true values and priorities are.

To what extent do you think your astrological sign affects your entrepreneurship, leadership style, or business acumen?

I’m a Cancer, so I have a very emotional, fluid and intuitive response to business. For me, it’s all about the relationships and how working with someone really feels. When it comes to leadership and business acumen, I know how to be quietly confident and softly strong – which I think is a good asset to have.

Have you ever visited a psychic or paranormal medium to find professional solutions?

Yes. I find it useful to approach spiritual workers for both personal and professional reasons – the two are quite closely interlinked. I find there are health benefits to such services, they can help with anxiety or stress for example.

What first got you into paranormal, esoteric, or mystical knowledge?

I was always innately spiritual but when I started medical school I felt like this was kicked out of me. It was only when I dropped out during my finals that I rediscovered that more magical, mystical side to life, alongside natural healing modalities and practices like meditation – I felt as though my previous inability to embrace this side caused a lot of disturbance and imbalance in my life.

What do you have to say to the naysayers or the doubters?

I think that everyone is entitled to their own opinion and that different things work for different people, at different points in time. But the best teacher is life’s experiences and I’m open to as many of those as possible.

Do you think your beliefs have strengthened your business skills or improved your entrepreneurship?

Yes they certainly have. They’ve helped me be more in touch with myself which has given me more confidence, and they’ve also given me faith. I don’t think this necessarily has to translate to a faith in ‘success’ – but a faith in there being something greater and unexplainably mystical. This has improved my health and quality of life, and therefore improved my activities including my business.

To follow Nia’s spiritual and entrepreneurial journeys, connect with her on Instagram or Twitter.