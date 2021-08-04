Entrepreneurs and the Divine: “Existing authentically is the most strengthening practice possible.” An interview with Mary Click.

This week I had the pleasure of interviewing Mary Click, a tarot reader committed to helping you live the life that is right for you. Through written tarot readings, she holds space for your most tangled and amorphous questions, clearing space for possibility and showing you how your path is beautiful. You can find her at her website, www.maryandthetarot.com.

Tell me about your business, and what kind of work you do.

I’m a tarot reader with a business called Mary and the Tarot. My business is currently in a transition period, actually. I began Mary and the Tarot in March of 2020, near the beginning of the COVID-19 quarantine. I wrote tarot letters, or tarot readings, handwritten and mailed as a letter. It was a special way to connect and support people during a time when it felt like everything was online—a handwritten letter, at that time, felt slower and more human than social media or the Internet in general.

Recently, I’ve begun to experiment with delivering the written tarot readings in a digital format, which is easier and less time consuming for me, and therefore more accessible as far as price. It feels like a big change, and my spiritual practices have definitely guided me through it.

Have you ever used numerology or tarot readings to inform your business decisions?

Because I’m a tarot reader, I read for myself daily, and of course I apply those readings to my business. For a long time, I was in the habit of pulling a card or two throughout the day for all kinds of decisions—should I send this email, what’s the best way to approach this problem, how should I direct my marketing efforts, etc.

I’ve become more certain, as I go, that the best way forward is to simply pull cards for myself in the morning and apply those messages in a general way throughout the day. I liken it to a runner getting coaching and direction between races instead of stopping every lap to talk to their coach. While they would still be getting good information from their coach, it’s far more effective to just run the race, make the mistakes you are going to make, experiment with new ideas, and receive feedback to integrate next time.

To what extent do you think your astrological sign affects your entrepreneurship, leadership style, or business acumen?

I’m a Scorpio sun, Sagittarius rising, and Aquarius moon. I think these signs (and the other planets in my chart) do affect my entrepreneurship style and abilities as a tarot reader because they are a part of how I understand myself. I’m able to see deeply into what is hidden, help others see the vast possibilities for their lives, and intellectualize the different pieces the cards offer to create a cohesive story someone can lean on.

I’ve also had the birth chart of my business, Mary and the Tarot, read—the astrologer (The High Priestess of Brooklyn, or Alex Caiola) suggested I treat my business as a separate entity from myself—with its own strengths, weaknesses, and ambitions—like a parent would see a child. That’s a useful way to think about a business, because it allows you to experiment freely without making every success, failure, or choice so personal. What the business becomes is not the same as what you become.

Have you ever visited a psychic or paranormal medium to find professional solutions?

Yes—I have received tarot readings from other readers, and I consulted the astrologer I mentioned before. All of these readers consider themselves psychic or able to communicate with guides and spirits. They have all given me very practical advice, too. It was actually Alex Caiola, the astrologer, who recently helped me come to terms with the fact that I was ready to begin to let go of the “handwritten and mailed” part of my business. She had received what she considered a sign, at the beginning of my reading, where the match she used to light a candle broke in half, but half the match still lit the candle. She told me that I could do half as much work, but do that half even better. You don’t have to do it all, was basically the message, because half a match still lights a candle just as effectively.

That was a hard concept with which to reconcile, because I felt the handwritten letters were what made my business special, but I was also relieved, because they are very time consuming. She reminded me of the famous Stephen King writing advice: “kill your darlings.” I was clinging to something that felt important and clever but was actually holding me back in the long run.

What first got you into paranormal, esoteric, or mystical knowledge?

After college, I felt incredibly lost. I had planned to be a poet, attend an MFA program, and probably be a part of academia. I visited the graduate program into which I was admitted and felt like it wasn’t the right place for me.

I started doing Julia Cameron’s famous workbook The Artist’s Way, which my parents had done when I was a kid. I desperately needed to find some structure and a way to figure out who I was going to be. Part of her process is to take yourself on “artist dates,” or outings alone to follow your interests. I would go to a bookstore around the corner from my apartment and explore the shelves, and I found a tarot deck in that store. I was immediately obsessed with it, and haven’t stopped being obsessed since.

What do you have to say to the naysayers or the doubters?

I have no problem with people not having an interest in astrology, tarot, or other mystical practices. I believe everyone has their own way of understanding their life, orienting themselves in the world, and making sense of existence. These systems are incredibly helpful and supportive for me and for so many others—they provide context, comfort, and truth.

If you have other ways of finding meaning that work for you (as long as they don’t involve harming others or denying people’s right to be themselves), I would never protest the validity of your perspective or force my way of thinking on you.

Do you think your beliefs have strengthened your business skills or improved your entrepreneurship?

Yes, because existing authentically is the most strengthening practice possible.

Entrepreneurship takes a lot of courage—you have to be willing to let go of old versions of yourself, fail openly, and hold onto a vision when others can’t yet see that it’s worthwhile. By tying my entrepreneurial journey to the journey of my life—to becoming more myself and closer to the truth of who I am—those challenges have become even more worth it. Through the tarot, and a belief that I am guided by things beyond me, I’m able to contextualize my experiences as a part of something bigger.

I don’t believe, however, that everyone should think the way I do—the most important thing is to find a way to be yourself in the world and to live the life that is right for you. That makes everything, entrepreneurship included, so much easier and more meaningful.

To follow Mary’s journey, connect with her on Instagram or visit her website.