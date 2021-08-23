Entrepreneurs and the Divine: “All the right answers are within.” An interview with Kristina Bakrevski.

This week I had the pleasure of interviewing Kristina Bakrevski, a full time visual artist, creative business coach and astrologer based in Los Angeles. Kristina’s work explores the intersection where art, mysticism, and entrepreneurship meet. Her unique approach weaves together spiritual inquiry, self discovery, and practical entrepreneurial training to inspire personal growth and professional individuality. Kristina’s mission is to support people in releasing old programs, unveil the truth of who they are and step into their lives as full-time empowered empresses, cosmic creators, sacred rebels and independent leaders.

Tell me about your business, and what kind of work you do.

I am a full-time visual artist, creative business coach and astrologer based in Los Angeles, CA. My creative career launched 6 years ago primarily with photography, then video and more recently digital art. Last year, I began creating content geared towards astrology, tarot and spiritual inquiry through my social media channels, email newsletter and podcast. I offer 1:1 astrology consultations and provide coaching services for business owners who identify themselves as mystical or creative. I also periodically host virtual workshops that explore the intersection of art, mysticism and entrepreneurship.

Have you ever used numerology or tarot readings to inform your business decisions?

As a full time entrepreneur, I work with the tarot periodically as a way to check in with my business. If an idea comes to me or I am presented with an opportunity that I’m unsure of, I ask my internal and spiritual guidance if it’s actually the right thing for me. So often we make decisions that aren’t in alignment with our best interest because we “think” we should. Well, my business is more than just a way to make money or make a living. It’s not just a “job” to me, it’s an expression of my heart and my soul. The most valuable tools I have in my business are my energy and my intuition. We over-rely on right-brain logic and the Tarot can be a highly valuable tool to feel into a situation, using the intelligence of your intuition. All the right answers are within and these are just tools that are available to assist us. The symbols each card evokes can provide powerful insight and meaning, if you’re willing to dive deep into your subconscious. Think of it like data or information that can then be used to make decisions in your business.

To what extent do you think your astrological sign affects your entrepreneurship, leadership style, or business acumen?

First of all, Astrology is an ancient technology that has been used by the elite for thousands of years. Originally, it was exclusively available to kings, emperors, the nobility and elite, but with the internet, this information became widespread. In ancient times, astrologers would predict times of war and peace, famine and harvest, fame and fortune or death and loss. Astrologers were frequently the most trusted advisors of the ruling class. And it’s absolutely a wisdom tradition that can still be applied to modern day leaders, founders, CEOs, etc.

The way to do this is to look at your birth chart. Your birth chart greatly affects how you show up in your business, which is why it’s so important to understand your chart as a whole! It goes so much further than just your sun sign. Your birth chart is a snapshot of the sky from the moment you were born. This chart acts as a cosmic blueprint for the way your energy manifests in the real world. Each chart is divided into 12 houses. You can look at a few of these houses to understand how the public perceives you, the way you prefer to work day-to-day, how you handle your money and resources, how other people’s money shows up in your world, the types of business partners you attract, what your personal “brand” is, your overall career trajectory and so much more.

Have you ever visited a psychic or paranormal medium to find professional solutions?

Sometimes, but only if I have a previously established relationship or connection to them. I think discernment over the spiritual advisors you seek guidance from is super important. If I’m looking for specific business advice or overall support, I usually consult trusted sources I consider to be wise in both spirituality and business.

What first got you into paranormal, esoteric, or mystical knowledge?

I was always attracted to mystical wisdom since I was a teenager, often visiting psychics in secret to understand what it was all about. In high school, a girlfriend invited me to her house for a full moon goddess circle to celebrate Friday the 13th, where I learned about the brutal history of oppression against witches on behalf of the church. I was taught to believe that witches, psychics and the like were “evil,” which is clearly a lie perpetuated to disconnect women from their intuitive wisdom and power. I was also reckoning with the fact that I had been indoctrinated by organized religion and coming to terms with leaving all things Christianity-related behind.

In my mid-20’s I began meditating and experimenting with psychedelics and that really sealed it for me. After that, I couldn’t get enough! I devoured books, lectures, podcasts and anything else I could to learn more esoteric knowledge. I sought out wisdom from indigenous elders, worked with healers, studied astrology, worked with plant medicine and spoke with other seekers who were on a similar path. What those experiences showed me was that there is so much more to reality than what we’re programmed to believe.

What do you have to say to the naysayers or the doubters?

Well, my view of reality is that it’s subjective. So my philosophy is based on my own life experiences, as are theirs. I don’t really care whether or not someone believes what I do and I’m not personally responsible for anyone else’s spiritual awakening. It will either happen to them or it won’t. But I do often encourage people to question the nature of reality and what they were taught. I like to plant seeds and provoke their curiosity, if anything. The rest is up to them to decide. A great place to start would be to study the intersection of physics and metaphysics. Science is now beginning to understand what shamans have known for a long time.

In terms of Astrology though, there’s that famous quote from JP Morgan that says “Millionaires don’t use astrology but billionaires do” and I believe that wholeheartedly. The real ones know! There will always be those that try to discredit Astrology or mysticism because it’s intangible and they don’t understand it. But those people have a limited, materialistic view of reality. As in, they believe only what they can see, hear, touch, etc. Not everyone is equipped to expand beyond this framework and that’s okay. It has no bearing on me or my philosophy.

Do you think your beliefs have strengthened your business skills or improved your entrepreneurship?

Business is spiritual for me because my view of entrepreneurship is that it’s a vehicle for my creative energy to express itself. Which is why it is super important to be intuitively tapped in with yourself, your values and your mission in order not to fall prey to the old paradigm of greed and selfishness.

I see a new wave of entrepreneurial energy brewing, specifically amongst women who are self-aware and spiritually awakened. These are the types of business owners we need more of. We don’t need more entrepreneurs who only care about money. Entrepreneurs have the ability to change the world and I am delighted to see more who are empowered in their spiritual gifts. Incorporating spirituality into your business is a more holistic, multidimensional approach to entrepreneurship and one I believe will benefit humanity in the long run.

To follow Kristina’s entrepreneurial and spiritual journey, connect with her on Instagram, Twitter, or visit her website.