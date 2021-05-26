Entrepreneurial Lessons from Bruce Lee

Bruce Lee was perhaps the most iconic martial artist in the world. He was the main character who manifested distinctive fighting abilities in action movies, such as Fist of Fury, Enter the Dragon, and The Big Boss. Lee had an attractive personality, and his approach to life was far different from others in that he was a philosopher in many ways.

Lee developed and manifested the unique martial art style known as ‘Jeet Kune Do.’ This technique means obstructing a fist from an opponent. Typically, people refer to it as Lee’s style, but Lee named it as having no style. He studied various martial art styles, emulated what was helpful, and discarded what didn’t work for him. Today, such a philosophy can essentially help in making a good business strategy. The following are some lessons entrepreneurs can take away from Lee’s philosophy:

1. You Don’t Need to Invent to Succeed in Business

According to Lee’s philosophy, one does not have to develop something new to necessarily be considered a successful entrepreneur. A person needs to recognize the available resources, choose the ones that can help him or her, and add a unique idea to make a different and effective business strategy. Such a philosophy manifested in Steve Job’s business success. He used the available computers, chose the best that worked for him, and integrated his new ideas into these systems to develop Apple, one of, if not the biggest tech companies today.

2. Focus on Your Strengths, Not Your Weaknesses

Lee used to focus on his strengths and not weaknesses to become a successful artist. His unwavering focus made him successful in his missions. Likewise, as an entrepreneur, it is critical to leverage strengths rather than weaknesses. If one focuses on business strengths, it often results in something new and unique. Additionally, it is advisable to find an expert to fill any weakness gaps for a business to succeed even more.

3. There is No Limitation in Business

According to Lee, there is no limit to everything a man does. There is always room improve. This principle works extremely well in the context of business. Entrepreneurs should not have limitations to what they do in a company. Going beyond the limit yields wonders and great success. Entrepreneurs must, therefore, keep pushing their abilities further without stopping. Elon Musk is an example of an entrepreneur today who doesn’t have limitations in his missions and dreams. He believes he can help humans relocate from Earth to Mars by affordable spacecraft in the near future

Bruce Lee is an example of someone to emulate in many ways in life. His ideas and philosophy teach entrepreneurs how to develop new business strategies for ultimate success. Therefore, Lee’s teachings are essential amongst today’s top entrepreneurs for performance and success.

Originally published on JavillByron.net