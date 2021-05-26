Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Entrepreneurial Lessons from Bruce Lee

Bruce Lee was perhaps the most iconic martial artist in the world. He was the main character who manifested distinctive fighting abilities in action movies, such as Fist of FuryEnter the Dragon, and The Big Boss. Lee had an attractive personality, and his approach to life was far different from others in that he was a philosopher in many ways.

Lee developed and manifested the unique martial art style known as ‘Jeet Kune Do.’ This technique means obstructing a fist from an opponent. Typically, people refer to it as Lee’s style, but Lee named it as having no style. He studied various martial art styles, emulated what was helpful, and discarded what didn’t work for him. Today, such a philosophy can essentially help in making a good business strategy. The following are some lessons entrepreneurs can take away from Lee’s philosophy:

1. You Don’t Need to Invent to Succeed in Business
According to Lee’s philosophy, one does not have to develop something new to necessarily be considered a successful entrepreneur. A person needs to recognize the available resources, choose the ones that can help him or her, and add a unique idea to make a different and effective business strategy. Such a philosophy manifested in Steve Job’s business success. He used the available computers, chose the best that worked for him, and integrated his new ideas into these systems to develop Apple, one of, if not the biggest tech companies today.

2. Focus on Your Strengths, Not Your Weaknesses
Lee used to focus on his strengths and not weaknesses to become a successful artist. His unwavering focus made him successful in his missions. Likewise, as an entrepreneur, it is critical to leverage strengths rather than weaknesses. If one focuses on business strengths, it often results in something new and unique. Additionally, it is advisable to find an expert to fill any weakness gaps for a business to succeed even more.

3. There is No Limitation in Business
According to Lee, there is no limit to everything a man does. There is always room improve. This principle works extremely well in the context of business. Entrepreneurs should not have limitations to what they do in a company. Going beyond the limit yields wonders and great success. Entrepreneurs must, therefore, keep pushing their abilities further without stopping. Elon Musk is an example of an entrepreneur today who doesn’t have limitations in his missions and dreams. He believes he can help humans relocate from Earth to Mars by affordable spacecraft in the near future

Bruce Lee is an example of someone to emulate in many ways in life. His ideas and philosophy teach entrepreneurs how to develop new business strategies for ultimate success. Therefore, Lee’s teachings are essential amongst today’s top entrepreneurs for performance and success.

Originally published on JavillByron.net

    Javill Byron, Senior Instructor at WMB Martial Arts at WMB Martial Arts

    Javill Byron is an accomplished martial artist, self-defense instructor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. His organization, the WMB Foundation, strives to improve the lives of children and their families, primarily by influencing their education. At WMB Martial Arts, Javill Byron is particularly interested in teaching women, single parents, and children with ADHD & Autism the ways of various martial arts. He is sympathetic to individuals who have been bullied and firmly believes that confident kids don't get bullied; learning martial arts, he endorses, is a great way to boost confidence and individual capabilities.

    Understanding that there are parts of life beyond our control is important, but Javill Byron promotes the belief that learning martial arts improves the agency and confidence necessary to seize control of aspects without the realm of possibility. From self-esteem and physical capabilities to interpersonal relationships, martial arts can aid in the development and improvement of these things. Javill Byron, as both a student and a teacher of martial arts, strives to instill these ideas and values in his students so that they can grow to be successful individuals and martial artists.

    As a lifelong student of martial arts, Javill Byron attests to the numerous benefits a martial arts background can provide. Javill spent much of his younger years learning forms such as Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and submission grappling, and in practicing these styles every week, Javill was able to hone his physical prowess and connect with a community of individuals who shared beliefs.

    Javill Byron also promotes self-defense training, especially for single parents, women, and other vulnerable groups of individuals, and he owns Top Shot Miami, a business dedicated to educating individuals on proper methods of gun safety and self-defense shooting. He believes that it is important to take your safety into your own hands, and ensuring that your education is comprehensive and accurate is especially crucial.

