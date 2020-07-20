Entrepreneur Women Lift Up and Empower Other Women

When there’s a lapse in the market, it’s often then filled, but not with the right information. For example, many business books for women focus on remembering the path the CEO took along with their memories, rather than showing other women how they got there.

So, when a good resource that encourages women to stand up and aim to break a glass ceiling comes along, women pay attention. In fact, the women over at The Product Boss say that many women create their own glass ceiling when they’re working for themselves. They may dream, but not big enough.

They offer a unique mix of courses, helpful podcasts, and masterminds which help women extend their reach, raise their voices, and make big bucks. The women behind The Product Boss, Jacqueline Snyder and Minna Khounlo-Sithep, wanted an inclusive way to show women how to find balance with their families and work, while helping their businesses thrive.

One of the differences between what they teach and others, is that they’re focused on product-based businesses over service-based businesses. The lack of resources set them on a path that quickly found them expanding faster than expected. In giving back to other women, they created a system to help other entrepreneurs grow.

Both women are first generation Americans and come from backgrounds where opportunities were not as varied. Both are also the first to graduate from college in their families, and are driven to do more, share more, and help more women globally.

One of the things that stood out to me as I read about their mission is the way they created community. They hold masterminds to help women, and they all work together to inspire, teach, and learn from one another. And this is no small penny-candy business. These women are creating six and seven figure empires and changing their lives.

They remind them that some of the beliefs people have are self-limiting. And by encouraging connection and showing them how to pivot even in a time of COVID-19, you can still thrive. Creative solutions are found in times of need.

Jacqueline Snyder and Minna Khounlo-Sithep are proud of their many courses and masterminds, but their podcasts reach such a wide array of people, and help those who might not be able to afford their courses. They’re truly trying to reach people in every way, to touch their lives. Learn and grow with The Product Boss Podcast, which is a top business podcast on Apple’s charts.

What started with an idea ended up selling out before the product was created, or even a website. At a conference, they opened to booking a needed course, and the rest was history. These women are showing the world that even with struggles there can be triumphs. Even with challenges, you can pivot and still thrive. Even with the seed of an idea, there can be success.

If you’d like to know more about Jacqueline Snyder and Minna Khounlo-Sithep or The Product Boss Podcast or their courses, be sure to check them out online. You’ll be glad you did. And if you’re looking to push your business to the next level, be sure to look into their mastermind groups. The amount of success the women in the groups are having is astounding and shows you what can be done when you follow a smart, business path with the right teachers.