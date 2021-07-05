Entrepreneur Will Pope Shares Some of His Top Success Tips

Will Pope is an entrepreneur, professional vocalist, networking consultant, and expert problem solver. Upon having a successful career in global performing, Will turned his aspirations to entrepreneurship. Utilizing his own problem solving methods and accelerated learning skills he has received from his previous career, Will was able to start 2 seperate 6 figure businesses inside of the marketing and social media space.

In this article Will Pope shares his best success habits & more.

Biggest Distress Tips

Will’s biggest distress tips have helped him out tremendously throughout his journey. One of the distress tips is to eat appropriately and healthy, like whole foods and water. Pope then adds that turning to comfort food only adds stress in the long term. Pope then includes that learning to box has improved his health in many different aspects. Stating how that kind of physical aggression and exertion allows your mind and soul to work through more things than thinking about it. Allowing your subconscious to do the work, but never forget to sleep after everything. The body requires rest.

Avoiding Burnout

Pope is aware how difficult stressful days are, but this does not mean to fall prey to it. He expresses that when you are feeling the stress, just completely stop. Will suggests taking a vacation for a couple days or to play your favorite video game, even going out with your friends. Just as long as you relax, but get back to work with the same energy as before once you’ve allowed yourself to destress. The next piece of advice Will has is to find an hour a day where you can focus on yourself. Do something you love, where nothing else exists. A few examples he gave were the gym, a favorite book, even a sudoku. It’s not overusing your brain that burns you out, it’s the hyper focus on one stressful thing.

Main Tips For Successful Habits

Will has shared many tips he has learned throughout the years, but he still has more to give. One of his main tips for a successful habit is to reward yourself for doing the right thing. He expresses that habits are created by positive reinforcement. The next tip Pope hands out is to write down your goals, read them, execute, and to repeat this pattern in the morning and night. He is aware that we, as humans, have a horrible habit of not remembering what is most important to us.

Motivation

Will stays continuously motivated by the thought of one day getting to heaven and God asking him what he has done with the gifts he had been given. Although the thought continues with Will not having a good enough answer to tell God, knowing he could have done more to help his neighbor, family, and this broken world. His faith and trying his absolute best to help others gives him the power to keep going at all costs.