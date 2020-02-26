Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Entrepreneur Shahid Durrani's Opinion Achieving Success And Living A Stress-Free Life

Shahid Durrani is a passionate entrepreneur whose sole aim in life is to help others and create opportunities that could potentially assist others in earning a living and becoming successful.  Today, Shahid shares some important lessons on living a successful life as an entrepreneur.

Shahid Durrani is a passionate entrepreneur whose sole aim in life is to help others and create opportunities that could potentially assist others in earning a living and becoming successful. 

Today, Shahid shares some important lessons on living a successful life as an entrepreneur. 

Beating Stress

For anyone going through the terrible feeling of pressure from work or from life, Shahid recommends that you take each day as a blessing and push harder for your goals

If you feel like you can’t take it anymore, take a break and use that to reflect on all of your successes instead of the failures. This way, you’ll be grateful for all the good that’s happened in your life and focus on more positive things.

Overcoming Obstacles

Shahid faced a lot of obstacles on his journey to success. He recalls some of his major problems were lack of funds and getting conned by others.

As someone with a strong resolve, Shahid kept moving forward and never gave up. He ensured that he had his main goals close to his heart at all times, learned from his mistakes and instead of closing his connections to others due to him getting duped, he grew his network and leveraged it to establish more opportunities.

Drawing Inspiration and The Will To Succeed

Ever since he was a kid, Shahid has loved business. He genuinely loves the hustle and every single moment he spends on his businesses, from beginning stages to successful strides. He plans to grow his brands by helping everyday people generate more revenue through the magic of entrepreneurship 

Shahid’s Advice to anyone wanting to reach or surpass the level of success he has attained is simple;

“Work Hard and ignore all the naysayers. Set actionable tasks and ensure you complete them. And above all, always put your customers first.”

    Johnny Medina, Branding Expert-Business Consultant

    Johnny Medina is a branding expert, and consultant who has worked with top celebrities and millionaires doing over 100M a year.

    Growing up in a small town called Grandview where the estimated population of the town was around 10,000 people. Usually, in small towns, it’s almost impossible to dream about “the life” because you don’t see the fancy cars, the nice clothes & big mansions.

    But only 3 months into online marketing he did what would take most of us years - Johnny hit his first ever 5 figure month. Now he is able to make up to 20k per day using only social media and connect with some of the top influencers on daily basis.

