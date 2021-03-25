Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Entrepreneur Salvatore D’Amelio Shares His Biggest Distress Tips & Successful Habits.

An article on distress tips & success habits.

By

Salvatore D’Amelio is a 37-year-old Italian entrepreneur who is inspired by his father who was a fashion entrepreneur, he followed him in his footsteps and his influence, drawing inspiration from his work. Salvatore’s success has been the evolution of his fathers work. 

In this article Salvatore shares his best tips to avoid a stressful day and attain success.

Biggest distress tips  

One of the biggest distress tips Salvatore has is to stay among young people, this will help you discover what is missing on the market. Identifying what the market lacks is D’Amelio’s strength. Another tip he has is to study and act immediately, you never know when someone else is going to act. He suggests to act before somebody else does, and be fast about it. 

Avoiding burnout and stressful days 

Some of the best ways Salvatore fights stress is to stay with his lovely family, he strongly believes love is the key without a doubt. Another way he fights off stressful days is traveling, taking time off to clear out your mind is very much needed when things get stressful. Though he still researches whenever he is traveling.  

Main tips for successful habits 

Some of D’Amelio’s main tips for successful habits is going to the gym and listening to music in the car since he is a huge fan of music. He also adds that he loves collecting things and some of the things he loves collecting are sneakers, luxury watches, cars, clothing, and design objects. Salvatore adds on that he loves shopping, especially looking at beautiful things. 

Motivated

What keeps Salvatore motivated is his family and his children’s future. This never fails to continue to encourage him throughout his journey. 

    Johnny Medina, Branding Expert-Business Consultant

    Johnny Medina is a young Entrepreneur who interviews successful Entrepreneurs/Business Owners who are willing to share their success tips & have overcome some challenging obstacles.

