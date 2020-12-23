Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Entrepreneur Rron Rizvanolli Shares 3 Productivity Hacks And Tools

Productivity is key to success, everyone is after more productivity, and especially if you’re an entrepreneur. If you can do in 2 hours what most people take to do in 8, then you are way ahead of the game. That’s why we had a conversation a few days ago with the entrepreneur from Kosovo, Rron […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Productivity is key to success, everyone is after more productivity, and especially if you’re an entrepreneur. If you can do in 2 hours what most people take to do in 8, then you are way ahead of the game.

That’s why we had a conversation a few days ago with the entrepreneur from Kosovo, Rron Rizvanolli. He is going to share some of the hacks and tools he uses to be more productive. Let’s have a look at what he had to share with us:

Noise Canceling Headphones and Brain FM

I use noise-canceling headphones to block the noise and I also use the App Brain FM. I turn on Deep focus and grind away for HOURS! It’s a game-changer, I also use the sleep and meditate function when I need to recharge. Highly recommend getting a free trial and trying it out for yourself!

Oura Ring

Oura Ring is a ring that I use to track my sleep quality and bed/wake times. This was a game-changer when it comes to being productive for me because when I was having good sleep I was more productive during the day but when I wasn’t having good sleep I was less productive, so Oura ring has helped me a lot with my sleep which has effected my productivity during the day, so I highly recommend to use one for yourself.

Use 80/20 Principle

I’m a big fan of 80/20 principle and it also changed my life. I was always trying to do more complex things in business and I always thought that “more is more” but when I discovered the 80/20 principle I realized that “less is more”. What I mean with this is that only 20% of your daily tasks are going to give you 80% of the results in your business, so focus more one that 20% of your daily tasks that bring you 80% of the results, remove the other daily tasks so you can be more productive with your time.

    Delilah Ruseell 1, Creative Writing PhD at Thrive Global

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Top 5 Teen Entrepreneurs To Watch In 2021

    by Timothy Broadway
    Flamingo Images / Shutterstock
    Work Smarter//

    A 3-Minute Hack For Focus You’ve Probably Never Heard Of

    by Tim Denning
    doodlia / Shutterstock
    The Thrive Global Questionnaire//

    This Entrepreneur Reveals the Habits That Have Helped Her Most

    by Danielle Canty

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.