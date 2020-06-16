Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Entrepreneur Riyahd Jones Shares Insight On Topics Such As Warding Off Stress And Attaining Success As An individual

By

Riyahd Jones is a leader who has helped dozens of individuals attain happiness and achieve their goals in their lives. In this article, Riyadhd shares the principles and values that have helped him overcome stress and attain success.

Fighting Off Stress 

In light of the topic of beating stress, Riyahd’s advice is to focus on what you can control; that is your attitude and your activity.  It’s a known fact that we can’t control external factors, so why bother? If you focus on your challenges they will only continue to become bigger. But if you focus on the goal, the goal gets bigger.

So what you should do is keep your focus on the goal and not what’s happening in your life. Recognize the situation, but don’t focus on it. And while you are focusing on your goal, work your craft like you know the goals are done. 

Overcoming Obstacles

At the start of his journey, Riyahd faced a lot of obstacles, especially in the financial aspect of business. He recalls the times when money wasn’t coming in and he had to build his business in the midst of his lights being turned out. 

Thankfully, Riyahd was able to overcome these obstacles by holding on to the vision that God gave him by faith. He understood that his situation back then wasn’t his final destination. All he had to do was keep working in faith and believing God’s plan for his life. Today, Riyahd has achieved that vision and is still accomplishing more than he had ever dreamed of.

Drawing Inspiration

Riyahd’s source of inspiration comes from his purpose and his family. He is a husband has two sons that he is setting the bar in every aspect of life.

Here are some words of advice from Riyahd himself to anyone who wants to achieve greatness in life;

“Find the right voice to listen to. Every great business person, athlete, or leader has had a coach/mentor. A Lot of people fail to get to where they want to go in life because they haven’t found the person that has been there and in some cases you don’t necessarily find that person. They find you. You just have to be ready when they show up.”

