Entrepreneur Reece Larkin Shares Insight On How To Avoid Stress And Stay Productive

Reece Larkin is a 24-year-old entrepreneur and the founder of Blackcorn, a marketing agency that focuses on helping individuals and companies achieve their marketing objectives.

In this article, Reece Larkin shares how he manages to stay productive, avoid burnout, and overcome challenges.

Staying productive

Many entrepreneurs suffer from their inability to stay productive. It is a common problem all across the globe.

But Reece Larkin has a formula for staying productive.

According to him, being held accountable helps drive productivity. Which is why every morning, he writes down what he wants to achieve for the day. He creates a to-do list which helps keep his mind focused and forces him not to procrastinate but to actually get the work done.

Having a to-do list puts him in a more positive mindset. And in his words, “there’s nothing more satisfying than being able to cross things off, knowing that you have achieved what you set out to do.”

Staying stress-free and avoiding burnout

Stress is a feeling of emotional or physical tension. And as such, it is important for

entrepreneurs to understand how to stay stress-free and avoid burnout.

Reece has learnt precisely how to recognize his stress triggers, and he deals with them accordingly.

Everyone reacts to stress differently. But this is how Reece deals with it. “As soon as I start to feel stress mounting, I will write down the causes and take a step back, and try and look at the task in a positive way and work my way through it at a slower and more practical pace.”

Balance is key when it comes to maintaining a healthy relationship with stress. Everyone faces stressful situations so recognizing the triggers and finding a method that helps you balance the highs and lows is important.

Overcoming Challenges

What defines you as an entrepreneur is how you handle whatever challenges are thrown your way.

Reece prefers to deal with challenges head-on and not shy away from it. As an entrepreneur, one of the biggest challenges that Reece Larkin faces is motivation (or the lack of it).

“We all have good days and bad days but I always try to remind myself and acknowledge my successes as this helps to motivate me. I also take time to recognize my failings in order to learn from them and ensure that I don’t dwell on negativity but turn it to a strength and use it to motivate me more.”

Advice to the younger generation

“Don’t be afraid to fail, because you will. But your success will rely on how quickly and positively you pick yourself back! If you look at successful people, you’ll note that their journey to success wasn’t overnight. Hard work is key but mistakes are also important in helping shape you into a more optimistic and assured person. It is how you use these failings that make the difference, I now try to view failures as stepping stones to my success. I also talk with my parents, you should listen to your parents as they often give the best advice.”