Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Entrepreneur Landon Murie Gives His Take On Overcoming Stress And Achieving Success As An Entrepreneur

An Article On Beating Stress And Overcoming Your Obstacles

By

Landon Murie is a veteran and the founder of Goodjuju. Over the years, Landon has helped dozens of businesses and individuals in the United States achieve their growth goals.

In this article, we will learn the values and principles that Landon has applied in his life to help him overcome anxiety and achieve success as an entrepreneur. 

Warding Off Stress

Let’s face facts; burnout and stress are a pain in the neck. Whenever we experience this, we go through a state of mental and physical exhaustion. And as an entrepreneur, this can cost us a lot of clients and reduce our overall output.

When asked how he copes with the stress of being a business owner, Landon shares that his love for what he does helps keep the stress off. Apart from this, he engages in activities that have been known to ease stress. 

Such activities include working out in the gym, meditation, and traveling. These activities will help keep your mind off work and bring good thoughts only.

Values And Principles

Values and principles are fundamental truths or propositions that serve as the foundation for a system of belief or behavior or for a chain of reasoning. In light of this topic, Landon mentions a few values and principles that he thinks every individual aspiring for success should possess;

First, one of the most important things you should do as a success seeker is finding someone who has achieved success in the field or area you want to traverse. It sounds simple but a lot of people fail to do this. 

“When you set out on your journey to success, find someone who is doing what you want to be doing or achieving what you want, and try to reverse engineer their process and strategies.” – Landon says.

The second thing would be focus. Focus is the state or quality of having or producing clear visual definition. If there’s one thing Landon has learned in all his years as an entrepreneur is focus. Focus has helped tune out all the distractions that have come his way and in turn, brought in a lot of lead generation ideas for his company’s clients.

The Inspiration To Move Forward

When he was a teenager, Landon loved skateboarding. Every day he would go out and try new tricks on his board. Of course, this resulted in a lot of failures and pain, but Landon didn’t let it deter him no matter how hurt or tired he got. 

Little did he know that he was gradually building up his grit and determination to persevere even in arduous circumstances. Landon attributes his zeal to move forward to this.

You can ask questions or reach out to Landon on IG: @Landomania

Oyinloluwa Balogun, Content Creator at Thrive Global

I am a content creator with a lot of passion for my work. I have been writing since the age of six so it is safe to say that it is my second nature. Writing is art and like all things art, it is very liberating. I would love to say I have a hobby that does not include the creative process but I don't. Relatively introverted. Total foodie. Addicted to YouTube.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Entrepreneur Dima Yohaev Gives His Take On Overcoming Stress And Achieving Success

by Johnny Medina
Community//

Entrepreneur Abdelkader Bachr Gives His Take On Overcoming Stress And Achieving Success As An Individual

by Chukwuma Agugbue
Community//

Vassilios Bitsas’ Take On Achieving Success And Overcoming Stress As An Entrepreneur

by Johnny Medina

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.