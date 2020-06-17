Entrepreneur Landon Murie Gives His Take On Overcoming Stress And Achieving Success As An Entrepreneur

Landon Murie is a veteran and the founder of Goodjuju. Over the years, Landon has helped dozens of businesses and individuals in the United States achieve their growth goals.

In this article, we will learn the values and principles that Landon has applied in his life to help him overcome anxiety and achieve success as an entrepreneur.

Warding Off Stress

Let’s face facts; burnout and stress are a pain in the neck. Whenever we experience this, we go through a state of mental and physical exhaustion. And as an entrepreneur, this can cost us a lot of clients and reduce our overall output.

When asked how he copes with the stress of being a business owner, Landon shares that his love for what he does helps keep the stress off. Apart from this, he engages in activities that have been known to ease stress.

Such activities include working out in the gym, meditation, and traveling. These activities will help keep your mind off work and bring good thoughts only.

Values And Principles

Values and principles are fundamental truths or propositions that serve as the foundation for a system of belief or behavior or for a chain of reasoning. In light of this topic, Landon mentions a few values and principles that he thinks every individual aspiring for success should possess;

First, one of the most important things you should do as a success seeker is finding someone who has achieved success in the field or area you want to traverse. It sounds simple but a lot of people fail to do this.

“When you set out on your journey to success, find someone who is doing what you want to be doing or achieving what you want, and try to reverse engineer their process and strategies.” – Landon says.

The second thing would be focus. Focus is the state or quality of having or producing clear visual definition. If there’s one thing Landon has learned in all his years as an entrepreneur is focus. Focus has helped tune out all the distractions that have come his way and in turn, brought in a lot of lead generation ideas for his company’s clients.

The Inspiration To Move Forward

When he was a teenager, Landon loved skateboarding. Every day he would go out and try new tricks on his board. Of course, this resulted in a lot of failures and pain, but Landon didn’t let it deter him no matter how hurt or tired he got.

Little did he know that he was gradually building up his grit and determination to persevere even in arduous circumstances. Landon attributes his zeal to move forward to this.

You can ask questions or reach out to Landon on IG: @Landomania