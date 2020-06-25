Entrepreneur Keith Orie Shares Easy Things You Can Do in the Morning to Reduce Stress All Day

Let’s face it. Mornings can be tough. There’s the fatigue, the stress, the spilled coffee, sitting in traffic, and so much more. However, mornings are also extremely important because they have the ability to set the mood for the entire day.

Millions of people deal with chronic stress and taking small steps can help to manage it healthily. These are all small changes that people can make to their daily routine that may have a huge impact on their overall health and well-being.

In this article Keith Orie, a successful entrepreneur offers five proven tips on how to reduce stress in your life by making simple changes to your morning routine.

Early Bird Gets the Stress-Free Day

Try setting your alarm 15 minutes earlier than it’s currently set and do not press snooze when it goes off. This will give you more time to enjoy your coffee, make a healthy breakfast, and get out the door without feeling chaotic and rushed. Allowing for a slower pace in the morning will immediately calm you down and help make your day less stressful.

Go for a Walk

With that extra time, you’ll also be able to take a stroll. This is a great way to reduce stress by getting your heart and blood pumping. Start your day out in nature, listening to the birds chirping, feeling a breeze on your face, allowing yourself to breathe and take your mind off of stressors. Sounds nice already, doesn’t it?

Put the Phones/Tablets/TVs Away

Looking at your phone first thing when you wake up is an easy recipe for stress. For example, you see a notification from a news website about a tragic story. You see a social media post that riles you up. You see work e-mails that immediately stress you out. These are all things that can’t be avoided. But these things don’t need to be addressed first thing when you wake up. As for the morning news, tuning in with news about pandemics and tragedies will set your body into panic mode right away.

Enjoy the Commute

Commutes and all of their traffic glory are very stressful. What if you created an enjoyable commute? Think of your commute as your last bit of “me time” for the day. You can drive in total silence and gather your thoughts. You can even listen to your favorite music or podcast or whatever you like that will set the tone for a productive, stress-free day.

Cut Back on Caffeine

Caffeine has become a necessity for many people. But if you drink an entire pot before you get to work and then continuously make trips to the office coffee machine, you’re setting yourself up for a day full of the caffeine jitters. Plus, caffeine blocks the release of adenosine, which is your brain’s natural relaxant.

Most of us have become so accustomed to stress in our daily life that we don’t think twice about it. It’s become normalized in our modern society to always be stressed about something. In fact, there’s frequently an envious attitude towards the few who manage to not always be carrying stress with them.

About Keith Orie



Keith Orie is a customer-oriented entrepreneur and owner of Advanced Medical Sales, LLC. He started the company to give patients a chance to live a life not dependent on pain relief medication or invasive procedures. By providing medical professionals access to an extensive range of top-of-the-line durable devices, he helps provide patients with effective pain relief treatment. Keith Orie hopes that these tips will arouse your interest and create intent in the minds of readers to make some morning adjustments for stress-free days to come.