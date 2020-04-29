Entrepreneur Joshua Hanif Gives His Take On Overcoming Stress And Achieving Success As An Entrepreneur

Joshua Hanif is an entrepreneur and the founder of Ourhaus. Over the years, Joshua has helped dozens of individuals live the life they desire.

In this article, we will learn the values and principles that Joshua has applied in his life to help him overcome anxiety and achieve success as an entrepreneur.

Pushing through Burnout And Stress;

Stress is something we all face. It can be caused by a variety of reasons; a job interview, a speech, or maybe something as simple as hanging out with friends.

As an entrepreneur, Joshua admits that he often experiences burnout and stress. When asked how he deals with this, he answered the question with this statement; ” I take good care of my mental and physical health.”

He does this mainly by eating good food, working out, and participating in mindfulness exercises such as meditation. All of these have been known to help individuals perform at an optimal level.

Apart from this, Joshua shares that he goes on a trip at least once a month. During this time, he keeps his mind off work and focuses only on improving his creative thought processes.

Achieving success;

To Joshua, running a successful business is all about accountability. As someone striving for success, Excuses should never be made in the place of results because, at the end of the day, excuses don’t equate performance or bring about the desired results.

To explain this better, Joshua recalls a story. This takes place in his high school days when one of his soccer coaches who also doubled as a pastor, totally changed his life with an ideology that has stuck with him in his personal and professional life;

During the day of his high school prom, Joshua had an important semi-final training session to attend. He was in a dilemma as his coach warned against missing the session; his coach set a rule that defaulters won’t be allowed to play at the game.

Ignoring the warnings of their coach, Joshua, and his fellow teammates attended the school prom. As a result of this, the majority of the regular starting line-up didn’t play at the game because of a lack of preparedness.

Joshua’s team went on to lose at the semi-finals and when they arrived at the locker room, after the game, their coach said to them;

“I don’t care how good of an excuse you all have. You didn’t show up and the entire team paid the price. Nobody cares about the excuses, they care about the results”.

This singular message inspired and still inspires him to date to push through all adversities because, at the end of the day, excuses don’t cut it. Once you hold yourself accountable, you’ll find success in everything you do because the discipline will follow along with the motivation to succeed.

Seeking Growth?

In light of this topic, Joshua explains that individuals who desire growth to seek knowledge from people they consider successful(mentors). After obtaining the knowledge you seek, he recommends that you look for others who have the same goals and desires as you do and rub minds with them.

Teach them also because teaching has this special effect of binding knowledge already existent more tightly.