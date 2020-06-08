Entrepreneur Dima Yohaev Gives His Take On Overcoming Stress And Achieving Success

Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Dima Yohaev is a veteran entrepreneur who has helped dozens of businesses and individuals around the world achieve their goals.

In this article, we will learn the values and principles that Dima has applied in his life to help him overcome anxiety and achieve success as an entrepreneur. 

Conquering Anxiety And Burnout

Anxiety is something we all face. It can be caused by a variety of reasons; a job interview, a speech, or maybe something as simple as hanging out with friends.

As an entrepreneur, Dima admits that he often encounters stressful situations. To help reduce the amount of stress he experiences, Dima engages in activities that make him happy. These activities range from mindfulness activities like working out to hanging out with friends and family. Summarily, anything that keeps your mind off work.

Overcoming Obstacles 

An obstacle is something that tries to stop you from reaching your dreams. Think of it as a wall between you and your goals. Everyone experiences an obstacle at some point in their lives, but the defining factor is how they handle it.

Dima experienced a lot of obstacles at the start of his journey. He recalls the times when he ventured into a new project and would hit a dead-end. He was able to overcome all of these by putting in more than 100 hours of work a week in the first few months of his journey to success.

Achieving Success

To Dima, having a success-filled life is all about building plans that will help you achieve your goals. He explains to us that those who are truly successful in life are willing to plan what they do with their time, even to the last detail.

Success in Dima’s opinion is also about being able to keep on putting your all, even during perilous circumstances. Those who never give up achieve things beyond their wildest dreams.

