Entrepreneur Anthony Mendez Shares His Top Tips For Avoiding Stress And Achieving Success

Anthony Mendez is a fitness professional and entrepreneur who has helped individuals achieve their fitness goals over the last 10 years.

Today, we will discuss how Anthony has fought stress and achieved success over the course of his life!

Overcoming Stress

There are a lot of things going on around the world today and due to this a lot of people have developed a lot of anxiety and stress.

Stress is a feeling of emotional or physical tension. It can originate from any event or action that makes you feel depressed, anxious, or angry. To put it in plain terms, stress is your body’s reaction to a challenge you experience.

In light of the topic of overcoming stress, Anthony advises that you give your body the love it needs! When you feel tensed up, you should engage in activities such as bodyweight mobility drills or postural reset exercise to help alleviate your body

Lastly, Anthony recommends that you create a highly optimized schedule. You need to jot down literally everything. Your work time, gym time, family time, break time, sleeping time, eating time, and anything else that’s important to you. This way you have no open gaps at all for anything that is pointless and a waste of time.

Achieving Success

How does one achieve success as an individual? This question has troubled many minds for centuries. So much so that visionary people have taken the step to find out what an individual can do to achieve success.

They found out that success, like any other thing worth achieving, requires that you follow certain processes and steps. Anthony was keen on sharing some of these steps.

The first would be consistency. Consistency in Anthony’s terms refers to the art of getting work done during your scheduled work time without faltering. This is very important because if you are able to complete more work during the time you set out, you’ll be free to focus on other aspects of your life.

The next thing you should be is “focused”. Focus allows you to set your sights on a particular objective and achieve it no matter the distractions that come your way.

“Don’t fool around and take useless breaks during your work time because if you do your work will continue to drag on.” – Anthony