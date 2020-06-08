Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Entrepreneur Alec Martin Reveals How He’s Overcome Stress And Achieved Success Over The Years

An article on warding off stress and achieving success

By

Alec Martin is a serial entrepreneur and philanthropist who has helped dozens of individuals around the world achieve their goals.

In this article, Alec shares some of the tips he’s used to overcome stress and achieve success in his industry. Let’s have a look.

Overcoming Burnout And Stress

Let’s face facts; burnout is a pain in the neck. Whenever we experience this, we go through a state of mental and physical exhaustion. And as an individual, this can cost us a lot and reduce our overall output.

In light of this topic, Alec lists a few things that help him keep the momentum going and keep him stress & Burnout free. The first thing would be to take some time off work whenever you’re feeling overwhelmed. 

It’s important to know when to stop and have a break. During this period, it’s crucial that you do things that make you happy; you could hang out with friends or go on a trip. Basically, anything that keeps your mind off work.

Personally, Alec keeps off stress by constantly brainstorming on how to create better products for his customers. He explains that their well-being is his relief. All of these things in aggregate provide relief for him from stress and inevitably help prevent burnouts.  

Conquering Obstacles 

As an entrepreneur, Alec has faced a lot of challenges, most of them ranging from medium issues to larger problems that threaten his way of life. 

In a recent interview, Alec pointed out one of his biggest challenges was thinking that he wasn’t doing enough. To deal with this, he always tries to go past the expected levels of customer service to ensure that consumers get quality products and maximum consumer satisfaction. He ensures his company thoroughly checks each product for maximum quality.  

Drawing Inspiration 

Inspirational is the process of being mentally stimulated to do or feel something, especially to do something creative.

When asked where he got the inspiration to create his brand from; Alec recalls a time when he had open discussions with various individuals around him. During those conversations, the people would open up to him about their struggles with stress, depression, and anxiety on a daily basis. 

The shocking realization that a lot of people sought after natural remedies for these issues pushed them to action. Some of these people needed help with sleeping, dousing their anxiety, and getting relief from pain.  This pushed Alec to open up his business.

Here’s a piece of advice from Alec himself for anyone who’s striving for success in what they do;

“Keep pushing and try to let go of distractions or anything that would come in the way of your plan. Most of all,  stay positive and radiate positivity. “

Chukwuma Agugbue, Copywriter at Naijablogguy

I've always had a knack for storytelling!
Hi there, I'm Chukwuma Agugbue. I'm a copywriter and, a blogger.
I Interview individuals who've achieved some sort of success in their field- Actively building a knowledge base for Millenials

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
