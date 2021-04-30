Entrepreneur Achin Srivastav Shares Productivity Tools To Get More Out Of Your Time

We all want more than 24 hours a day, but as you know it is not possible. Achin Srivastav has written an excellent post here on the blog about personal efficiency, and in continuation of that I will here with my 4 best suggestions for good tools for better time management.

1. RescueTime – What do you actually spend your time on?

With RescueTime you can keep track of what exactly you are spending your time on. The tool does not go in and affect you directly, but once you have had it running in the background for a week, you can go into the statistics and get an overview of what you spend your time on. You can then use this knowledge to structure your day better. For example, if there are any pages you visit as skip actions, then you can supplement with the next tool.

Works for: PC and Mac

Website: http://www.rescuetime.com/

2. Self-Control – Avoid skipping actions like Facebook

If you have a bad habit of visiting sites such as Facebook instead of what you should actually do, then this tool can block Facebook so that you are not disturbed.

Works for: PC and Mac

Website: http://visitsteve.com/made/selfcontrol/

3. Trello – Keep track of your tasks

As an entrepreneur, you definitely have a lot of balls in the air, and it can be difficult to keep track of them all – especially if the tasks involve others than just yourself; then it becomes seriously difficult. With Trello, you can structure your tasks and get a good overview while you have the opportunity to work on the tasks together with others.

Works for: PC and Mac

Website: http://www.trello.com/

4. Time Out – Remember to take breaks

To keep your brain sharp, it is important that you remember to take breaks once in a while. It may seem tempting just to work from there, but in the long run it is important that you give your brain the opportunity to relax. With Time Out you can set your computer to remind you to take breaks in a self-selected interval, eg every hour.

Works for: Mac

Website: http://www.dejal.com/timeout/