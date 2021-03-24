Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Enter Robert Matzkin: Transforming Scarcity Mindset into Abundance

Robert Matzkin, a former stressed out, struggling workaholic was sprinting in the wrong direction– in both business life and mindset. He turned everything around to be a highly successful business owner himself and 9x Entrepreneur, multidisciplinary competitive athlete, with the life of his dreams. Rob Matzkin specializes in helping business owners multiply their cash flow and take-home income, turning the scarcity mindset […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Robert Matzkin, a former stressed out, struggling workaholic was sprinting in the wrong direction– in both business life and mindset. He turned everything around to be a highly successful business owner himself and 9x Entrepreneur, multidisciplinary competitive athlete, with the life of his dreams. Rob Matzkin specializes in helping business owners multiply their cash flow and take-home income, turning the scarcity mindset to one of abundance. He transforms overworked and anxiety-ridden business owners, giving them an extra 10 to 20 hours of time back a week. His coaching program enables CEOs to transform into purpose-driven entrepreneurs with a lucrative career and full financial freedom, making an impact on others.  

Some tools he recommends to get to where you want to be include:-Looking at all areas of your life and taking a real assessment of performance

-Mapping a goal in each area you want improvement on

 -Reviewing each area and realizing what needs to be done to take action and change  

Matzkin had to work on his past and struggled with dyslexia –not being able to read until he was 10 and letting go of having to prove to people how smart he was. He joined a program called Landmark to support this. 

Robert says, “Only when I started my journey of self-discovery and found what really fulfilled me in life, was I able to slowly and methodically create the power and freedom to enjoy every aspect of it.Entrepreneurs lose their way from time to time. Many times, they are motivating themselves for all the wrong reasons. For example, most entrepreneurs get fixated on money, fear of failing, investors, or the next milestone, so they lose passion and the original motivators and ambition. In this case, I bring them back to that primal motivation and 10x their goal and create a pathway to having BOTH passion while also significantly increasing revenue. “

Website URLs: www.robmatzkin.com

Facebook:  https://www.facebook.com/RobMatzkin

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/robmatzkin_revolution/

Bio/resume: https://www.linkedin.com/in/rob-matzkin-06027634/

    Ian Monroe

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    7 steps to create an abundance mindset by Mark Pettit
    Community//

    7 Steps to Create an Abundance Mindset

    by Mark Pettit
    Attract more abundance and gratitude by developing an abundance mindset
    Community//

    How to Attract More Abundance Into Your Life

    by Mark Pettit
    Community//

    How to Shift from a Scarcity to an Abundance Mindset

    by Caroline Castrillon

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.