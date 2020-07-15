Ensure wellness and mental health while working from home during COVID-19 by Brian C. Jensen

The new work-from-home requirementfor many offices can present you with unexpected stressors.Working in isolation compounded withthe fear of catching the deadly COVID-19 virus can adversely affect your mental health and wellness. Some businesses ensure online lunches, video meets, and texting to help their workers adjust to this sudden and drastic change as working from home without human contact could get mundane and decrease overall productivity.Youmust make certain tweaks in your daily life for physical and mental stability.The following article provides tips you can incorporate into your daily routine to ensure overall wellness.

Brian C. Jensen: Things to do while working remotely for your overall wellness

Be active

You can feel tempted to stay in your pajamas the whole, but this is incredibly harmful to your wellbeing. It can help you to be productiveto replicate the activities you did in the regular workplace, like getting up throughout the day, taking a designated lunch break, and dressing for the job. Taking short breaks can help you to remain focused and be more productive in the long run.

Follow a routine

Brian C. Jensen stresses the importance of having a routine. Although it is harder to stick to a fixed timeline when working remotely from home, you can still wake up at a specific time, take a shower, drink coffee, and eat your breakfast. Create a timeline and stick to it, as routine can help alleviate stress and aid in productivity.

Stay calm

In this time of uncertainty, it is easy to lose mental peace and balance. It is important to prioritize your mental and physical wellness during and after working hours. As soon as you log out of office work, turn off all connection to the workplace and find something enjoyable to allow your mind and body space to relax. You can catch up on a favorite movie on TV, read a book, pursue a hobby, cook a meal.

Remember, it is normal to feel lonely or anxious during these uncertain times. Many of your coworkers are experiencing the same thing. Know that you are not the only one in this situation and find common ground with your coworkers to bond over your shared hardships. It is important to ensure your relationships remain professional, but as you are all in the same situation, you may find it rewarding to let off some steam. These shared conversations may work wonders for any pent-up stress or anxiety you could be holding.