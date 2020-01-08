Log In/Sign Up
Enough is Enough.

Because there is such thing as Enough.

By

Enough is enough. Because there is such thing as Enough. Because when you understand how Enough is enough, you enjoy everything you have too.

Enough is enough. Because there is such thing as Enough. Because when you understand how Enough is enough, you enjoy everything you already are too.

Enough is enough. Because there is such thing as Enough. Because you are enough. Which is why there is only one you.

***

When you begin from the Understanding of how there is such thing as Enough, you stop fighting. Stop fighting against what simply is. Stop fighting against who you simply are.

And you are enough.

Our minds simply got conditioned to think we need to be more than who we already are from all the messages we receive every single day. Your mind got conditioned to think you need to be more than who you already are from all the messages you receive. From others and from your own mind too.

When you understand how your mind learned to see you as a thought that makes you think you need to be more, you understand how your mind can also learn how to see you as you already are too.

Because your mind can learn how to stop thinking these thoughts about you. So you can stop fighting against what already is. You can stop fighting against who you already are too.

From the Understanding.

To see what you are doing. So you can see what else you can always choose to do too.

Because the Mind is capable of doing this. Your mind is capable of doing this for you too. Your mind is capable of learning how to receive the Understanding of Enough. So you can change how you see your life, how you see others, how you see you too.

Because your mind can also learn how to release the old conditioning. And break the cycle of your own thoughts too.

All from the Understanding.

Which is why the Understanding is Enough too.

***

My name is Isabel Mar and I am your gentle guide back to you. Who you are. Not who you think you should be.

Sign up here for your Daily Purejoojoo. 

Daily reminders of everything Life already is and everything you already are too.

Master your own mind. Isabel Mar teaches you how.

Isabel Mar, I teach you how to break out of your own thoughts. From the Understanding of everything your mind can do for you too.

Isabel Mar is changing how you see your own mind. From the Understanding. The Understanding of everything your mind can also do. To shift from the Thinking to the Understanding. Because your mind can do this too. Because you are the master of your mind. Your thoughts don’t master you. She is the founder and creator of Purejoojoo.com. Purejoojoo is a personal transformation program that begins from the Understanding. The Understanding of Who You Are. Not who you think you should be. Her latest book is "The Purejoojoo Guide to the Understanding: The Understanding of Everything Your Mind Can Do For You Too."

