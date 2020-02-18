Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Enjoying This Moment

There is no evolutionary advantage to noticing happiness and safety. Our fight/flight/freeze/fawn system is set up to notice danger so we survive. It can take training and persistence to be mindful of happiness. The good news is that when we mindfully focus on positive experiences for thirty seconds or more, neural pathways develop in the brain to support that.

There is no evolutionary advantage to noticing happiness and safety. Our fight/flight/freeze/fawn system is set up to notice danger so we survive. It can take training and persistence to be mindful of happiness. The good news is that when we mindfully focus on positive experiences for thirty seconds or more, neural pathways develop in the brain to support that.

My meditation teacher Swami Veda reminded us that in every situation we have a choice to suffer what there is to suffer or enjoy what there is to enjoy. Here are two practices to help train your brain.

This is 5 minutes. Doing this practice repeatedly sets up the likelihood you will remember to tune in and notice what there is to enjoy often during the day.

(5 min)

This 20 minute practice includes a lovely relaxation for when you have a bit more time

(20 min)

Lynn Fraser, Specialty: Trauma Healing, Senior Teacher in the Himalayan Yoga Meditation tradition, Certified Scott Kiloby Living Inquiries Facilitator

Free. Every day join me on Zoom #645904638 in-person to practice Mindfulness Rest and Inquiry Meditation 8:00am Eastern.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don't necessarily reflect our own.
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

