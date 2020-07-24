Enjoying the Very Art Of Tea Drinking On A Hot and Summer Day!

One of the beauties about the summer season is the heat. Yes, indeed! The artistry of heat is that it gives us the opportunity to experience just how vibrant the Earth is. When you couple that with nature, there is a growing sensation of power, which can be experienced!

Heat has the ability to knock down barriers. Literally melting them, away! It stimulates creativity and removes anything, which does not sustain, and elevate the very audacity of life’s fruition! It is metaphorical in every way.

So, as we examine the power of heat in it’s delight of the human Spirit, there is a particular vibe, regarding a hot environment, which elevates the human mind. It is fruitious and delightful. Furthermore, it brings forth a unique allure. Just imagine the power in tasting, heat. Engulfing the process of healing in your taste buds, and feeling what it means to re-cycle the energies of your mind, body, and Spirit. It’s a wellness effect. I guess that’s what makes heat, feel so good.

I was first introduced to the concept of drinking tea on a hot, summer day, when I traveled to study abroad in Jordan, in the summer of 2008, with SIT-School Of International Training. Coming across Bedouin communities, introduced me to this culinary art, that was unfamiliar to my knowledge. Once learning about the practice, it came to me that much of it as done to prevent dehydration. For cultures, and communities, thriving in desert atmospheres, this is a common practice.

Now, as I continue to ponder, and reflect, upon this dynamic, I’m enamored in experiencing this very art. One of the fascinating atmospheres of drinking hot tea, in the summer time is that, while feeling the healings of heat, we can also taste it. Of course, we are able to taste the very beauties of healing, and how it is able to cleanse every component of our body. We can experience that through mental reflection, as well.

Yes, it is true! Enjoying a cup of hot tea doesn’t have to only occur in the summertime. We know that. In fact, hot tea in the winter time, has its own natural allure. Each season represents a different vibe, and artistry, when engaging in the world of tea drinking. Yet, as previously mentioned, there is an element of holistic intensity; experienced when participating in the artistry of tea drinking, in the whims of Summer’s heat. Everything is amplified. The complexity of heat is felt moreso. Such is especially true when in the comforts of stillness.

Sitting in the heat, while drinking hot elixirs, is another experience of its own. For some reason, there are those moments, when the intensity of heat, allows you to sort out your thoughts, and the complexities following you, through life’s revolving door. The problems are evident, as the solutions become clearer. Heat gives you the opportunity to witness the actual process; which is happening in the invisible realm. The cleansing process in your Spirit, Body, and Mind. It may not always be comfortable. However, healing is not always easy, or relaxing. In fact, the very phase, in itself, does not provide you with the comfort of not experiencing a little discomfort. Sometimes, reflecting in heat or tasting heat, requires that, from time-to-time.

Heat has the power to bring clarity in both our mental wellness, artistry, and vision. There is a calming and beautiful lens, surrounding things, which seemed murky, being brought with a level of tranquility and clarity. It’s beautiful and sacred. Having that opportunity to melt away energies, which do not serve us, is powerful. Heat brings wellness go humanity, in ways that we would never have understood. Powerful ways which are still unknown to many of us. There is a magnitude of wonder, in moving through such a delight. Many people are unaware about the magnitude of wonders and delights in how we are able to sway our way into heat’s comfort. It’s a holistic arena, that even the Heavens find sacred and bountiful! In this arena, heat is a blessed thing.

Nevertheless, imagery is powerful! It exposes you to the wonders, and dynamics, of envisioning beauty, in all its forms.

https://lovegracejuice.com/6-reasons-to-drink-hot-tea-in-summer/; Edits By Lauren K. Clark

https://chartwell.com/en/blog/2019/05/7-medicinal-benefits-of-tea-for-older-adults; Edits By Lauren K. Clark

https://www.assamteas.shop/2019/06/17/summertime-tea-why-drink-it-hot/; Edits By Lauren K. Clark

https://tasteforlife.com/supplements/herbs/take-time-for-healing-herbal-tea; Edits By Lauren K. Clark

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.marketwatch.com/amp/story/this-is-the-safe-way-to-drink-hot-tea-2019-03-21; Edits By Lauren K. Clark

https://www.simplemost.com/drinking-very-hot-tea-almost-doubles-your-risk-of-cancer/; Edits By Lauren K. Clark