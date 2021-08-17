Enjoying Lasting Happiness

Have you ever set targets for yourself and end up meeting up exactly as planned? Have you ever done something remarkable you thought you could never do? In those moments, how do you always feel? I believe your answer is as good as mine. Happy! Happiness is a state of being happy. It also means having an experience that makes you happy. Everyone looks forward to enjoying a happy and satisfying life either academically, financially, career-wise etc. However, nobody wants to identify with what makes some sad.

Hence this article will be exposing you to how you can enjoy happiness, not just for a short time but what I call “lasting happiness”.

10 keys to sustainable happiness

• Helping others

Caring about others is very important to your happiness. Assisting other people is not only good for them, but it also makes us happier and healthier too. You can also give our talent, time, ideas and energy.

• Relationships

Relationships are known to be overall contributors to happiness. This statement is true because people with solid and comprehensive social relationships are happier, healthier and live longer. Close relationships with family and friends bring love, meaning, support and increase our feelings of self-worth. In addition, wider networks get a feel of belonging.

• Take care of your body

Your body and your mind are connected. Staying active improves your mood and can even lift you out of a depressed state. You don’t all need to run marathons – there are simple things you can all do to be more active every day. You can also boost your well-being by unclogging from technology, get enough sleep and feed well.

• Live life mindfully

Ever thought there must be more to life? Well, there is! You need to stop and be conscious of it. Living life mindfully helps you get in line with your feelings and prevents you from dwelling on the past or worrying about the future – so we get more out of the day-to-day.

• Maximize your energy

Don’t get worked up over things that basically won’t matter in the long run. Instead, keep your thoughts on only the most essential items. Wasting your mental aptitude on people or opinions that don’t worth it has never been an effective way of spending one’s time and living happily.

• Build resilience

The dreadful times are not when you’re overwhelmed or stressed–they’re when you can’t come back from your moments of feeling like you’re drowning. Instruct your brain to be able to bounce back from emotional situations and reduce your overdrive.

• Be comfortable

Frequently, people compare themselves with others. It’s true that none is perfect but do not dwell on our flaws – what you’re not rather than what you’ve got. Dwelling on your flaws makes it much harder to be happy. Learn to appreciate yourself. It increases your enjoyment of life and makes you happy.

• Don’t stop learning new things

Learning affects your entire well-being in lots of positive ways. It gives you a sense of accomplishment and helps boost your self-confidence and resilience. You can acquire a skill, join a club, sing, play a new sport etc.

•Have goals and look forward to them

It would help if you had goals to motivate you, and these need to be challenging enough to excite you and achievable. If you try to attempt the impossible, it brings unnecessary stress.

• Stay happy

Yes, wear a smile always, don’t give room for any form of depression. Look attractive and stay focused. Be optimistic about achieving something each day, no matter how little it may seem.