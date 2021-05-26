Enjoy little things in life !!

Enjoy.. the word reflects, being happy, happiness, fun, laugh includes all. Do you think enjoying means going outside, spending money on too much stuffs ? eating in a star rated restaurants ? Giving expensive gifts to children ? Going for a movie, theme parks…. Not at all… !!

Without going anywhere you can enjoy your day with your family and friends. That brings enormous happiness you won’t get it though you spend lot of money. Let me point out one by one, try to observe in your life and learn to enjoy little things. This brings abundance happiness to you and it will change your entire world.

Early morning chillness, fresh breeze.. Birds chirping in the early morning.. Bright sunrise.. Reading newspaper with a cup of hot tea.. Children’s smile.. Watching angry children.. Watching child’s face after they achieved something.. The big breathe after finishing a tough task.. Excited while eating desserts Playing with children and fighting for the point Eating together with family Watching movie together with family Watching cartoon with children Communicating with children..

These are some of the moments you can enjoy.. It won’t be big thing but I’m damn sure these will brings you joy if you focused clearly. Live at the moment and enjoy the little things in life.