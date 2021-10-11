Energy Frequencies: Three Types of Energy

Learning about Energy

There are three types of energy: auric energy, cosmic energy, and earth energy.

Auric energies

Auric energy is energy generated by conscious, thinking human beings. It is the energy we know as aura. Humans are a combination of soul (auric) energy, earth energy, and cosmic energy. Psychics call this personal energy combination a PSI signature.

Cosmic Energies

Cosmic energy exists in the cosmos. Cosmic energy is energy generated by the universal mind. It is the force that functions throughout the universe. It is the energy in charge of universal order and chaos. Psychics often visualize this energy as a warm, peaceful, white light. It is an energy infinite in nature but easy to detect and identify. This is the energy we acquire when we refer to feeling energized, invigorated, or rejuvenated.

Earth Energies

Earth energies are those energies emanating from the core of the planet and Mother Nature. This energy is present in every stone, tree, or blade of grass. It is in every plant and every animal. It is energy psychics use to ground themselves when they perform any type of energy work. It is the energy found in the nucleus of an atom, in the force of thunder, in the feeling of the air. Everything in the universe is comprised of this energy—energy that flows naturally, without constraints.

Which Energies Do Psychics Use?

Humans are always making use of all three energies. We use them without being aware we are using them. It is part of our daily routine, like using cosmic energy when we sleep to re-energize or bodies and minds. Psychics also use all three energies. But they use them in a deliberate way and with a conscious knowing. If you are an empath, you may be taking advantage of auric energies to connect with people, earth energies to receive messages from your surroundings, and cosmic energy to transfer information via telepathy. Acknowledging and accepting the forces of energy are essential to being a psychic. They are essential to develop the power of your psychic connections and to strengthen your overall Sense-Abilities.

