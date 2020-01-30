Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Energizing Strategies for Empathetic Leaders

Discover the power of connecting to what is meaningful during peak moments of high-performance pressure.

By

We are standing on the threshold of limitless possibilities and the future is bursting with wonders untold. Deliberately build a powerhouse mindset for the next decade by improving your life daily! “When you know yourself you are empowered. When you accept yourself you are invincible.” ~Tina Lifford

This very moment is the perfect time to begin shedding old beliefs and embedding new ones deep into your psyche. I’ve been studying the Rolls Royce brand and I have chosen to adopt their philosophy “Take the best that exists and make it better.” 

As humans, we house infinite potential in the crevices of our beings. Our innate abilities are often buried underneath the debris of disappointment, devastation and delayed dreams. The mind is a highly sophisticated instrument that will perform magnificently in the face of adversity.

In the words of Howard Thurman, “Don’t ask what the world needs. Ask what makes you come ALIVE, and go do it. Because what the world needs is people who have come alive.”

How do you create a sense of calm in a world of chaos? Research shows that people who spend time thinking and writing about something MEANINGFUL had lower levels of cortisol (the stress hormone) in a stressful situation.

DE-STRESS CHECKLIST:

1) ENVIRONMENT: Does it heighten or diminish internal stress?

2) EXCHANGES: Humility is being able to learn from anyone and anything. Am I maximizing personal connections and creating engaging dialogue throughout the day?

3) EXPECTATIONS: Are my beliefs high or low? Where do I need to ascend in my thought processes?

4) ENERGY: Am I energy proficient or deficient? Who or what is stifling my vitality?

5) ENDEAVORS: Are my activities strategically aligned with my values, vision, and verity?

6) EMBRACING the EXITS: Do I harbor any feelings of disappointment around what did not transpire or who is absent from my presence?

7) EATING: Is my nutritional plan filled with foods that fuel my productivity for optimal performance, emotional wellness, and mental nourishment?

8) ELIMINATION: What unproductive patterns of behavior need to be replaced and elevated?

9) EVERYDAY: Do I intentionally and freely give thanks for all things or do I feel entitled to a life of ease?

10) EXERCISE: Am I participating in regular physical movement to increase blood flow, strengthen joints and turbo boost a feel-good mood?

As an empath grant yourself the freedom to embrace ESSENTIALISM: “Only once you give yourself permission to STOP trying to do it all, to stop saying yes to everyone, can you make your HIGHEST CONTRIBUTION towards the things that REALLY MATTER.” ~unknown

Passion for Action: What positive activities could you engage in or mental shifts will you make to return to a thriving inner space?

Kristie Kennedy, The Self-Esteem Queen

Kristie Kennedy empowers timid women born to lead with Konfidence Keys to speak their truth boldly and unapologetically. She is the owner of Queenfidence Image Consulting, LLC providing executive leadership training to female professionals. She is skilled in four areas of peak performance: mindset mastery, massive momentum, magnetic messaging and potential maximization. Kristie has a passion for igniting influencers who have reached an internal plateau with limitless possibilities. She is a global keynote speaker, certified impact coach, certified personal trainer and licensed esthetician who delivers world-class advice to persevere through adversity. Her life is a testament that you can shift from mediocrity to magnificence one bold action step at a time.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Self-mastery begins with self-responsibility

by Amanda Jeffs
Community//

3 Reasons Why Your Self-Worth Is Not Defined By Your Career

by Carolyn Lowe
//

10 things to give up to avoid burning out

by Susan Telford

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.