Energizing Strategies for Empathetic Leaders

We are standing on the threshold of limitless possibilities and the future is bursting with wonders untold. Deliberately build a powerhouse mindset for the next decade by improving your life daily! “When you know yourself you are empowered. When you accept yourself you are invincible.” ~Tina Lifford

This very moment is the perfect time to begin shedding old beliefs and embedding new ones deep into your psyche. I’ve been studying the Rolls Royce brand and I have chosen to adopt their philosophy “Take the best that exists and make it better.”

As humans, we house infinite potential in the crevices of our beings. Our innate abilities are often buried underneath the debris of disappointment, devastation and delayed dreams. The mind is a highly sophisticated instrument that will perform magnificently in the face of adversity.

In the words of Howard Thurman, “Don’t ask what the world needs. Ask what makes you come ALIVE, and go do it. Because what the world needs is people who have come alive.”

How do you create a sense of calm in a world of chaos? Research shows that people who spend time thinking and writing about something MEANINGFUL had lower levels of cortisol (the stress hormone) in a stressful situation.

DE-STRESS CHECKLIST:

1) ENVIRONMENT: Does it heighten or diminish internal stress?

2) EXCHANGES: Humility is being able to learn from anyone and anything. Am I maximizing personal connections and creating engaging dialogue throughout the day?

3) EXPECTATIONS: Are my beliefs high or low? Where do I need to ascend in my thought processes?

4) ENERGY: Am I energy proficient or deficient? Who or what is stifling my vitality?

5) ENDEAVORS: Are my activities strategically aligned with my values, vision, and verity?

6) EMBRACING the EXITS: Do I harbor any feelings of disappointment around what did not transpire or who is absent from my presence?

7) EATING: Is my nutritional plan filled with foods that fuel my productivity for optimal performance, emotional wellness, and mental nourishment?

8) ELIMINATION: What unproductive patterns of behavior need to be replaced and elevated?

9) EVERYDAY: Do I intentionally and freely give thanks for all things or do I feel entitled to a life of ease?

10) EXERCISE: Am I participating in regular physical movement to increase blood flow, strengthen joints and turbo boost a feel-good mood?

As an empath grant yourself the freedom to embrace ESSENTIALISM: “Only once you give yourself permission to STOP trying to do it all, to stop saying yes to everyone, can you make your HIGHEST CONTRIBUTION towards the things that REALLY MATTER.” ~unknown

Passion for Action: What positive activities could you engage in or mental shifts will you make to return to a thriving inner space?