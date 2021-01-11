Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Energize Your Body with Homemade Probiotics and Fermented Foods

Feeling sluggish? Look into your digestion to get you out of your slump

Learning to make your own fermented foods, like kimchi, is great for gut health
Make your own kimchi at home

The stomach is one of the most important organs in the body, and good gut health can enhance many disparate elements of physical health. In fact, studies have linked gut health to conditions as diverse as eczema and anxiety. That’s not even touching on issues that naturally fall in the realm of the digestive system, such as diarrhea. One of the best ways to balance and protect your stomach is by consuming probiotic-rich fermented foods. 

Fermented Foods That Boost Your Stomach

There are many different foods that are rich in probiotics, also known colloquially as good bacteria that aid digestion. Billions of people and hundreds of cultures around the world have long admired the beneficial qualities of various forms of fermented foods, such as:

  • Yogurt
  • Milk Kefir
  • Water Kefir
  • Kimchi
  • Pickles
  • Sauerkraut
  • Sourdough Bread
  • Miso
  • And much more

While you can probably find some of these at the grocery store, making your own fermented foods is a gateway to a world of culinary delight. While you might love or hate pickles, you can pickle all sorts of vegetables from garlic to carrots or bell peppers. Additionally, anyone who’s ever made their own yogurt will testify that it beats the store-bought product by a mile. The culinary applications of homemade fermented foods are almost as vast as their health benefits. 

The Benefits of Probiotics

Probiotics have many confirmed benefits when it comes to bloating and digestion. However, this is just the tip of the iceberg. There’s a growing body of evidence indicating that probiotics can improve mood, boost energy levels, and much more. 

Relieve Symptoms of Common Disorders 

Current or futures mothers will be delighted to hear evidence that probiotics may help tackle eczema. One study compared a control group of children fed probiotics to one that was not, and discovered the second was more severely afflicted by eczema. Furthermore, another study indicates that certain probiotics reduce the odds of developing common disorders such as ADD and ADHD. 

Gain an Immune Boost

Studies on the way a probiotic-rich diet can boost the immune system are extremely promising. They indicate that probiotics may be able to directly increase your natural production of killer cells, T lymphocytes, and more. There’s also inconclusive evidence related to fermented foods combatting respiratory infections. 

Combat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome is one of many hidden illnesses that can make life extremely challenging for the afflicted. Recently, studies have looked into the possibility of treating chronic fatigue and stress-related conditions with probiotics and have produced optimistic conclusions. 

If you’re intrigued by the health benefits of probiotics and the culinary potential of fermented foods, sign up for an online learning course that will prepare you to make delicious, healthy fermented foods easily and affordably.

Content Strategist and China tech evangelist Michelle Castillo (Michelle Wonderland)

Michelle (Castillo) Wonderland, Director, Content and Insights

Michelle is a content strategist, digital marketer, and China tech evangelist. When not teaching hot yoga, you can find Michelle clacking away at her keyboard, creating a global movement to unite answer seekers and experts through ed-tech platforms.

